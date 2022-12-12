AURORA | Rangeview selections as well as those from Brighton, Horizon, Legacy, Mullen and Prairie View on the All-Front Range League South (5A League 2) teams for the 2022 football season:

2022 ALL-FRONT RANGE LEAGUE SOUTH (5A LEAGUE 2) FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Armani Patterson, sr. (RB), Rangeview

Other selections: Brady Robinson (OL), Brighton; Landen Loomis (WR) and Issac Miranda (OL), Horizon; Owen Lee (OL), Kullen Lerma (QB), Tyler Madden (WR) and Will Thurston (WR), Legacy; Ish Aceves (WR), Aaron Wehmeyer (RB) and Hayden Woodruff (OL), Mullen; Lukas Villalobos (OL), Prairie View

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Other selections: Hayden Cuevas (DL), Brighton; James Martinez (DB) and Tristen Salazar (DL), Horizon; Omar Bursey (LB), Ryan Bynarowicz (DL), Alex Gottschalk (DL), Kyle Studebaker (DB) and Quinn Walker (LB), Legacy; Ish Aceves (LB) and Jordan Leslie (DB), Mullen; Ben Nicholas (LB), Prairie View

Athlete of the Year: Kullen Lerma, Legacy. Offensive All-Purpose Player of the Year: Brandon Sanchez, Legacy. Defensive All-Purpose Player of the Year: AJ Guida, Mullen. Specialists of the Year: Lucas Montera, Legacy (Placekicker), Saul Cano, Brighton (Punter) and Izaiah Schoepp, Brighton (Returner). Coach of the Year: Jay Madden, Legacy

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Brandon Jones (OL), Rangeview

Other selections: Alex Birch (QB) and Jackson Davis (OL), Horizon; Tyler Anderson (RB), Trey Javorek (WR) and Cade Smith (OL), Legacy; Nick Claussen (OL), Jordan Leslie (WR), Kam Lewis (WR) and Caleb Van Meter (OL), Mullen; Lance Colton (RB) and Quintin Winzent (WR), Prairie View

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Abunu Asfaw (DL) and Darian Vuong (LB), Rangeview

Other selections: Connor Dean (DL) and Augustine Munoz (LB), Brighton; Chase Greene (DL), Xander Katz (DL) and Athan Vigil (DB), Horizon; Christian Regnier (DB) and Noah Williams (LB), Legacy; AJ Guida (LB) and Kam Lewis (DB), Mullen