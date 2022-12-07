AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill selections plus those from Arapahoe and Cherry Creek on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2022 football season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Noah Greer, sr. (WR), Cherokee Trail; Diego Cearns, sr., (RB), Eaglecrest; Zach Henning, sr. (OL), Simon Kibbee, sr. (TE), Liam Szarka, jr. (QB), Donavon Vernon, soph. (RB) and Wyatt Walters, sr. (OL), Grandview; Calem Grimble, sr. (OL), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Matthew Greene, sr. (OL), Arapahoe; AJ Burton, jr. (OL), Ismael Cisse, sr. (WR), Jordan Herron, jr., (RB) and Hank Zilinskas, sr. (OL), Cherry Creek

Offensives Player(s) of the Year: Diego Cearns, sr., Eaglecrest and Liam Szarka, jr., Grandview. Athlete of the Year: Tyliq Bowers, sr., Smoky Hill. Coach(es) of the Year: Tom Doherty, Grandiew and Tyler Brayton, Arapahoe

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Aurora selections: Kalib Davis, sr. (DB), Cherokee Trail; Cam Chapa, jr. (DB) and Peyton Taylor, sr. (DB & Returner), Eaglecrest; Caeleb Renner, sr. (DL), Grandview; Amir Copeland, sr. (DL), Kaiden McElhiney, jr. (P), Roscoe Taylor, sr. (DB) and Isaac Withers, sr. (LB), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Charlie Eckhardt, jr. (DB) and Jackson Smith, sr. (PK), Arapahoe; Chase Brackney, sr. (DL), Logan Brantley, sr. (LB), Angelo Petrides, jr. (LB), Blake Purchase, sr. (LB) and Ezran Rice, sr. (DL), Cherry Creek;

Defensive Player of the Year: Blake Purchase, Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Kael Weatherby, jr. (OL), Eaglecrest; Davion Henderson, sr. (WR), Grandview;

Other selections: Ben Brown, soph. (OL), Charlie Eckhardt, jr. (Athlete), Michael Moynihan, jr. (QB) and Alonzo Ramirez, sr. (RB), Arapahoe; Taki Dadiotis, sr. (OL), Kyair Johnson, sr. (WR), Malakai Miller, jr. (RB), Max Parrott, jr. (OL), Carlson Bubba Tann, sr. (RB) and Hayden Treter, jr. (OL), Cherry Creek;

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Aurora selections: Cade Brook, soph. (DL) and Maliek Jamison, sr. (DB), Cherokee Trail; Zach Mueller, sr. (LB) and Brandon Replogle, soph. (DL), Eaglecrest; Kyle Chavez, jr. (PK), Preston Emken, jr. (LB), Delano Jefferson, sr. (DL), Max Kibbee, sr. (LB), Gibby Leafgreen, sr. (DB) and MoMo Wa-Kalongi, sr. (LB), Grandview;

Other selections: Sam Ballas, sr. (DB), Charlie Eckhardt, jr. (Returner), Matthew Greene, sr. (DL), Cade Huggins, sr. (DL), Will Knox, jr. (LB) and Jackson Smith, sr. (P), Arapahoe; Aiden Knapke, soph. (DB), Cherry Creek