Eaglecrest senior running back Diego Cearns (2) shared Centennial League Offensive Player of the Year honors for the 2022 football season as voted on by league coaches. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill selections plus those from Arapahoe and Cherry Creek on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2022 football season:

2022 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Noah Greer, sr. (WR), Cherokee Trail; Diego Cearns, sr., (RB), Eaglecrest; Zach Henning, sr. (OL), Simon Kibbee, sr. (TE), Liam Szarka, jr. (QB), Donavon Vernon, soph. (RB) and Wyatt Walters, sr. (OL), Grandview; Calem Grimble, sr. (OL), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Matthew Greene, sr. (OL), Arapahoe; AJ Burton, jr. (OL), Ismael Cisse, sr. (WR), Jordan Herron, jr., (RB) and Hank Zilinskas, sr. (OL), Cherry Creek

Offensives Player(s) of the Year: Diego Cearns, sr., Eaglecrest and Liam Szarka, jr., Grandview. Athlete of the Year: Tyliq Bowers, sr., Smoky Hill. Coach(es) of the Year: Tom Doherty, Grandiew and Tyler Brayton, Arapahoe

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Aurora selections: Kalib Davis, sr. (DB), Cherokee Trail; Cam Chapa, jr. (DB) and Peyton Taylor, sr. (DB & Returner), Eaglecrest; Caeleb Renner, sr. (DL), Grandview; Amir Copeland, sr. (DL), Kaiden McElhiney, jr. (P), Roscoe Taylor, sr. (DB) and Isaac Withers, sr. (LB), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Charlie Eckhardt, jr. (DB) and Jackson Smith, sr. (PK), Arapahoe; Chase Brackney, sr. (DL), Logan Brantley, sr. (LB), Angelo Petrides, jr. (LB), Blake Purchase, sr. (LB) and Ezran Rice, sr. (DL), Cherry Creek;

Defensive Player of the Year: Blake Purchase, Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Kael Weatherby, jr. (OL), Eaglecrest; Davion Henderson, sr. (WR), Grandview;

Other selections: Ben Brown, soph. (OL), Charlie Eckhardt, jr. (Athlete), Michael Moynihan, jr. (QB) and Alonzo Ramirez, sr. (RB), Arapahoe; Taki Dadiotis, sr. (OL), Kyair Johnson, sr. (WR), Malakai Miller, jr. (RB), Max Parrott, jr. (OL), Carlson Bubba Tann, sr. (RB) and Hayden Treter, jr. (OL), Cherry Creek;

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Aurora selections: Cade Brook, soph. (DL) and Maliek Jamison, sr. (DB), Cherokee Trail; Zach Mueller, sr. (LB) and Brandon Replogle, soph. (DL), Eaglecrest; Kyle Chavez, jr. (PK), Preston Emken, jr. (LB), Delano Jefferson, sr. (DL), Max Kibbee, sr. (LB), Gibby Leafgreen, sr. (DB) and MoMo Wa-Kalongi, sr. (LB), Grandview;

Other selections: Sam Ballas, sr. (DB), Charlie Eckhardt, jr. (Returner), Matthew Greene, sr. (DL), Cade Huggins, sr. (DL), Will Knox, jr. (LB) and Jackson Smith, sr. (P), Arapahoe; Aiden Knapke, soph. (DB), Cherry Creek

