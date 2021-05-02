AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2021 Class 5A spring football playoffs. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
2021 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKET
Championship (May 15 at CSU-Pueblo)
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6
Semifinals (May 7-8 at higher seed)
Game 5: No. 8 Denver East (3-4) at No. 4 Boulder (4-0)
Game 6: NO. 3 VISTA PEAK (5-2) at No. 2 Far Northeast Warriors (4-2)
Quarterfinals (April 30-May 1)
Game 1: No. 8 Denver East 21, No. 1 Denver South 14
Game 2: No. 4 Boulder 21, No. 5 Fort Collins 14
Game 3: NO. 3 VISTA PEAK 29, NO. 6 RANGEVIEW 14
Game 4: No. 2 Far Northeast Warriors 42, No. 7 Westminster 15