AURORA | The 2021 Class 5A spring football playoff bracket as released by the Colorado High School Activities Association on April 25, 2021. Aurora teams bold and uppercased, times and locations TBA:

2021 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKET

Quarterfinals (April 30-May 1)

Game 1: No. 8 Denver East (2-4) at No. 1 Denver South (6-0)

Game 2: No. 5 Fort Collins (4-1) at No. 4 Boulder (3-0)

Game 3: NO. 6 RANGEVIEW (3-2) vs. NO. 3 VISTA PEAK (4-2), May 1, Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 1 p.m.



Game 4: No. 7 Westminster (3-2) at No. 2 Far Northeast Warriors (3-2)

Semifinals (May 7-8 at higher seed)

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Championship (May 15 at CSU-Pueblo)

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6