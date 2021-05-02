AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2021 Class 4A spring football playoffs. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 4A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKET

Championship (May 14 at CSU-Pueblo)

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Semifinals (May 7-8 at higher seed)

Game 5: No. 4 Falcon (5-2) at No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (6-0)

Game 6: NO. 6 GATEWAY (4-3) at No. 2 Harrison (7-0)

Quarterfinals (April 30-May 1)

Game 1: No. 1 Thomas Jefferson win by forfeit over NO. 8 AURORA CENTRAL (COVID-19 protocols)

Game 2: No. 4 Falcon 20, No. 5 Kennedy 17

Game 3: NO. 6 GATEWAY 30, No. 3 George Washington 27

Game 4: No. 2 Harrison 34, No. 7 Centaurus 6