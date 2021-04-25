AURORA | The 2021 Class 4A spring football playoff bracket as released by the Colorado High School Activities Association on April 25, 2021. Aurora teams bold and uppercased, times and locations TBA:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021 CLASS 4A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKET

Quarterfinals (April 30-May 1)

Game 1: NO. 8 AURORA CENTRAL (3-3) at No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (5-0)

Game 2: No. 5 Kennedy (4-2) at No. 4 Falcon (4-2)

Game 3: NO. 6 GATEWAY (3-3) at No. 3 George Washington (4-0)

Game 4: No. 7 Centaurus (3-3) at No. 2 Harrison (6-0)

Semifinals (May 7-8 at higher seed)

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Championship (May 14 at CSU-Pueblo)

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6