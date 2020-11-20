AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2020 Class 5A state football playoffs, which began Nov. 20 and are schedule to end Dec. 5. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2020 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

First round



Game 1: NO. 8 REGIS JESUIT (5-1) at No. 1 Cherry Creek (6-0), Nov. 20, 4 p.m.

Game 2: NO. 5 EAGLECREST (4-1) vs. No. 4 Pomona (6-0), Nov. 20 at Valor Christian H.S., 5 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 Valor Christian 49, NO. 7 CHEROKEE TRAIL 14



Game 4: No. 6 Fairview (6-0) at No. 3 Legend (6-0), Nov. 21 at EchoPark Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Nov. 26-28)

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Valor Christian (6-0)

Championship (Dec. 5 at CSU-Pueblo)

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.