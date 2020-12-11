AURORA | Local selections from Regis Jesuit as well as those from Chaparral, Doherty, Douglas County, Legend and Pine Creek on the All-South League first and second teams as selected by league coaches for the 2020 football season.

2020 ALL-SOUTH LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Spencer Aye, sr. (OL), David Dody, sr. (RB), Anthony Tocchini, sr. (OL) and Nunie Tuitele, jr. (TE), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Jonah Rubadue, sr. (OL), Chaparral; Kade Unberhagen, sr. (WR/TE), Doherty; James Betschart, sr. (OL), Blake Doud, sr. (WR/TE), Connor Eise, sr. (RB), Luke Sandy, jr. (OL) and Kalen Shoemaker, sr. (QB), Legend; Beau Freyler, sr. (RB) and Branyon Murdock, sr. (OL), Pine Creek

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Matt Baer, sr. (DT), Andrew Kulick, sr. (LB), Dallas Macias, jr. (All-purpose), Bryan Mottram, sr. (LB), Clay Nanke, sr. (DE) and Dervin Taylor, jr. (DB), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: JJ Nelson, sr. (DB), Chaparral; Connor Mantelli, sr. (P), Douglas County; Melo Castro, jr. (LB), Jaxon Muma, sr. (LB), Luke Sandy, jr. (DT) and Caden Smith, soph. (PK), Legend; Beau Freyler, sr. (DB), Braden Kramer, jr. (DE) and Gavin Whetzal, jr. (LB), Pine Creek

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Connor Eise and Luke Sandy, Legend. Defensive Player of the Year: Jaxon Muma, Legend. Coach of the Year: Monte Thelen, Legend

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Zavier Carroll, jr. (RB) and Adam Zdanowicz, sr. (WR), Regis Jesuit;

Other selections: Brayden Munroe, soph. (WR), Chaparral; Taylor Nichols, jr. (OL) and Tyler Stonebraker, jr. (RB), Douglas County; JT Axelrod, sr. (RB), Jackson Brush, jr. (WR), Rudy Gish, jr. (OL) and Carter Helfrich, jr. (OL), Legend; Ty Deppe, jr. (OL), Braden Kramer, jr. (OL) and JoJo Roy, jr. (QB), Pine Creek

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Eddie Maxfield, sr. (DB) and Mathew Schade, sr. (DT), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Bradyn Banks, sr. (DE) and Kylan Wilson, jr. (All-purpose), Chaparral; Jared Bilstein, sr. (DT), Doherty; Andrew Amayo, sr. (DE), Koen Johnston, jr. (DB), Kase Linden, sr. (DT) and JJ Roina, jr. (LB), Douglas County; Jason Anderson, jr. (LB), Caleb Bouldin, jr. (LB), Jack Bruner, sr. (DB) and Hayden Morrison, sr. (DE), Legend; Brett Alvey, soph. (LB), Colin Chatman, sr. (DB), Logan Noble, jr. (LB) and JoJo Roy, jr. (All-purpose), Pine Creek