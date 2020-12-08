Smoky Hill senior quarterback Leslie Richardson III finished second in the Centennial League Offensive Player of the Year voting for the 2020 season and also garnered first team all-league honors in voting of league coaches. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Local selections from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill as well as those from Arapahoe and Cherry Creek on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2020 fall football season as selected by league coaches. Honorable mention selections will be added as received:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2020 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Overland sophomore wide receiver Ismael Cisse, right, made the All-Centennial League first team offense for the 2020 fall football season as picked by league coaches. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

Aurora selections: Ryan Kawashima, jr. (OL), Cherokee Trail; JP Luketu, sr. (RB), Braden Miller, jr. (OL) and Ty Robinson, sr. (Athlete), Eaglecrest; Ismael Cisse, soph. (WR) and Chris Sarkodie, sr. (OL), Overland; Anthony Harris Jr., jr. (WR) and Leslie Richardson III, sr. (QB), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Brannon McGowan, jr. (OL) and Zeke Pierce (RB), Arapahoe; George Fitzpatrick, jr. (OL), Julian Hammond, sr. (QB), Gunner Helm, sr. (TE), Chase Penry, sr. (WR), Domingo Prince, sr. (OL) and James Walker II, sr. (RB), Cherry Creek

Eaglecrest senior defensive back Seyi Oladipo, right, finished second in the Centennial League Defensive Player of the Year voting for the 2020 fall football season.(Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Evan Harrell, jr. (DB), Mason Maddox, sr. (DL) and Hunter Wilson, sr. (LB), Cherokee Trail; Seyi Oladipo, sr. (DB), Eaglecrest; Mukendi Wa-Kalonji, sr. (DL), Grandview

Other selections: Al Ashford, sr. (DB), Jaxson Cox, sr. (LB), Luis Lozano, sr. (LB), Malik Majekodunmi, sr. (DL), Myles Purchase, sr. (DB), Arden Walker, sr. (DL) and Gus Zilinskas, sr. (DL), Cherry Creek

SPECIAL TEAMS FIRST TEAM

Placekicker: Bode Page, jr., Cherry Creek. Punter: Colton Martin, sr., Grandview. Returner: Myles Purchase, sr., Cherry Creek

Coach of the Year: Dave Logan, Cherry Creek. Offensive Player of the Year: Julian Hammond, Cherokee Trail. Runner-up Offensive Player of the Year: Leslie Richardson III, sr., Smoky Hill. Defensive Player of the Year: Arden Walker, Cherry Creek. Runner-up Defensive Player of the Year: Seyi Oladipo, Eaglecrest

Grandview senior punter Colton Martin (9) landed a spot on the All-Centennial League first team for the 2020 fall football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Sam Hart, sr. (TE) and Jayden Lavigne, sr. (QB), Cherokee Trail; Ty Robinson, sr. (WR), Kaden Weatherby, jr. (OL) and Langston Williams, sr. (WR), Eaglecrest; Moosah Alsaffar, jr. (RB) and Spencer Schwartz, sr. (RB), Grandview; Kamari Brown, sr. (TE), Overland; Troy Kaiser, sr. (OL) and Alec Pinkowski, sr. (WR), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Carlos Gallardo, sr. (OL) and Ben Hammond, sr. (Athlete), Arapahoe; Corey Hanifer, sr. (OL) and Jacob Maestas, sr. (OL), Cherry Creek

Cherokee Trail junior offensive lineman Ryan Kawashima, right, made the All-Centennial League first team offense for the 2020 fall football season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Gabe Johnson, jr. (LB), Cherokee Trail; Chy Kendrick, jr. (DB), Eaglecrest; Kahden Rullo, jr. (DB) and Malique Singleton, jr. (DB), Grandview; Damaris Davis, jr. (DL), Jaheim Roper, sr. (DB) and Brett Stonebraker, jr. (DL), Overland; Kamari Lewis-Stallworth, sr. (DB) and Max Zueger, jr. (LB), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Beau Doughty, jr. (DL), Colin Farquhar, jr. (DL), Angelo Petrides, fr. (LB), Alonzo Ramirez, soph. (DB) and Jared Ramos, jr. (DL), Arapahoe; Blake Purchase, soph. (LB), Cherry Creek

SPECIAL TEAMS SECOND TEAM

Placekicker: Ben Beckman, jr., Grandview. Punter: Eli Brown, sr., Smoky Hill. Returner: Seyi Oladipo, sr., Eaglecrest

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR