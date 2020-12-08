AURORA | Local selections from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill as well as those from Arapahoe and Cherry Creek on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2020 fall football season as selected by league coaches. Honorable mention selections will be added as received:

2020 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Ryan Kawashima, jr. (OL), Cherokee Trail; JP Luketu, sr. (RB), Braden Miller, jr. (OL) and Ty Robinson, sr. (Athlete), Eaglecrest; Ismael Cisse, soph. (WR) and Chris Sarkodie, sr. (OL), Overland; Anthony Harris Jr., jr. (WR) and Leslie Richardson III, sr. (QB), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Brannon McGowan, jr. (OL) and Zeke Pierce (RB), Arapahoe; George Fitzpatrick, jr. (OL), Julian Hammond, sr. (QB), Gunner Helm, sr. (TE), Chase Penry, sr. (WR), Domingo Prince, sr. (OL) and James Walker II, sr. (RB), Cherry Creek

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Evan Harrell, jr. (DB), Mason Maddox, sr. (DL) and Hunter Wilson, sr. (LB), Cherokee Trail; Seyi Oladipo, sr. (DB), Eaglecrest; Mukendi Wa-Kalonji, sr. (DL), Grandview

Other selections: Al Ashford, sr. (DB), Jaxson Cox, sr. (LB), Luis Lozano, sr. (LB), Malik Majekodunmi, sr. (DL), Myles Purchase, sr. (DB), Arden Walker, sr. (DL) and Gus Zilinskas, sr. (DL), Cherry Creek

SPECIAL TEAMS FIRST TEAM

Placekicker: Bode Page, jr., Cherry Creek. Punter: Colton Martin, sr., Grandview. Returner: Myles Purchase, sr., Cherry Creek

Coach of the Year: Dave Logan, Cherry Creek. Offensive Player of the Year: Julian Hammond, Cherokee Trail. Runner-up Offensive Player of the Year: Leslie Richardson III, sr., Smoky Hill. Defensive Player of the Year: Arden Walker, Cherry Creek. Runner-up Defensive Player of the Year: Seyi Oladipo, Eaglecrest

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Sam Hart, sr. (TE) and Jayden Lavigne, sr. (QB), Cherokee Trail; Ty Robinson, sr. (WR), Kaden Weatherby, jr. (OL) and Langston Williams, sr. (WR), Eaglecrest; Moosah Alsaffar, jr. (RB) and Spencer Schwartz, sr. (RB), Grandview; Kamari Brown, sr. (TE), Overland; Troy Kaiser, sr. (OL) and Alec Pinkowski, sr. (WR), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Carlos Gallardo, sr. (OL) and Ben Hammond, sr. (Athlete), Arapahoe; Corey Hanifer, sr. (OL) and Jacob Maestas, sr. (OL), Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Gabe Johnson, jr. (LB), Cherokee Trail; Chy Kendrick, jr. (DB), Eaglecrest; Kahden Rullo, jr. (DB) and Malique Singleton, jr. (DB), Grandview; Damaris Davis, jr. (DL), Jaheim Roper, sr. (DB) and Brett Stonebraker, jr. (DL), Overland; Kamari Lewis-Stallworth, sr. (DB) and Max Zueger, jr. (LB), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Beau Doughty, jr. (DL), Colin Farquhar, jr. (DL), Angelo Petrides, fr. (LB), Alonzo Ramirez, soph. (DB) and Jared Ramos, jr. (DL), Arapahoe; Blake Purchase, soph. (LB), Cherry Creek

SPECIAL TEAMS SECOND TEAM

Placekicker: Ben Beckman, jr., Grandview. Punter: Eli Brown, sr., Smoky Hill. Returner: Seyi Oladipo, sr., Eaglecrest