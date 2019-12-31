AURORA | Local selections from Rangeview and Smoky Hill as well as those from Adams City, Boulder, Denver East, Far Northeast, Mountain Range, Northglenn and Westminster on the Class 5A All-Metro 10 first and second teams as selected by league coaches for the 2019 football season.

2019 ALL-5A METRO 10 FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Davon Desmond, sr. (RB), Braidon Nourse, sr. (PK) and Anthony Thomas, sr. (OG), Rangeview; Jesse Gomez, sr. (OG), Ryan Hollingsworth, sr. (TE), Leslie Richardson III, jr. (QB), Obie Sanni, sr. (RB) and Jaedon Warner, sr. (OT), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Edgar Lucio (C), Adams City; Wiley Bennett (WR), Boulder; Jay Berry (WR), Denver East; Onye Onuoha (WR), Far Northeast; Sean Grassia (OT), Mountain Range

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Vincent King, sr. (LB), Kamari Lewis-Stallworth, jr. (DB) and K’Hari Upshaw, sr. (DE), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Marco Hernandez (DE), Adams City; Shane Provost (DT), Boulder; Aaron Franklin (DB) and Jaylin Graham (LB), Denver East; Cyrus Goldsmith (DT) and Onye Onuoha (DB), Far Northeast; Connor Hinkle (P) and River Stout (DE), Mountain Range; Malachai Cordova (DB), Daniel Jimenez (all-purpose) and Daniel Ortiz (LB), Prairie View; LJ Montoya (LB), Westminster

Offensive Player of the Year: Obie Sanni, Smoky Hill. Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Franklin, Denver East. Coach(es) of the Year: Tom Thenell, Smoky Hill and Ben Startzer, Prairie View

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Troy Kaiser, jr. (OL), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Parker Patchet (RB), Boulder; Dylan Wigglesworth (QB), Denver East; Cyrus Goldsmith (OG), Far Northeast; Joseph Abeyta (RB), Ryan Ryskowski (OG) and Radek Williams (OT), Prairie View; Gilbert Bujanda (TE), Ezequiel Loera (RB) and Leo Dreiling (OT), Westminster

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Jaylen Bennet (DB), Quentyn Israel, sr. (DT) and Angel Rodriguez, jr. (LB), Rangeview; Matthew Lash, sr. (DB), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Geraldo Caldera (LB) and Miguel Hernandez (DB), Adams City; Torrence McCartey (LB), Boulder; Quentin Cooper (all-purpose) and Finn O’Donnell (LB), Denver East; Greg Anderson (DB), Emmanuel Nwaneto (DE), Charlie Sneed (LB), Far Northeast; Brune Armstrong (LB), Mountain Range; Keenan Davenport (DT) and David Ortiz (DB), Prairie View; Gilbert Bujanda (DE), Westminster