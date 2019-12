AURORA | Local selections from Hinkley and Vista PEAK as well as those from Centaurus, Fruita Monument, Standley Lake and Thornton on the Class 4A All-Pioneer League first and second teams as selected by league coaches for the 2019 football season:

ALL-4A PIONEER LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Ty’Ren Draper, jr. (RB), Leon Parham, sr. (LB), Xavier Starks, sr. (QB) and Jeremiah Taylor, sr. (WR), Hinkley; Justin Acosta (OL), Roman Calzada (S), Montral Hamrick, jr. (RB), Braylen Nelson, jr. (OL), Victor Owens, jr. (QB), Gene Sledge Jr., sr. (RB), Jaylen Walker, sr. (DL) and Zack Whitworth, sr. (LB), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Anthony Medina and Freddy Perez, Centaurus; Ethan Cox, Espin Hernandez, Tanner Jolley (DL), Denim Luster (RB), Tanner Sawyer and Armony Trujillo, Fruita Monument; Trevor Castro (WR), Joseph Fisher (LB), Kevin Starnes (LB), Cameron Wade (OL) and Kevin Starnes (LB), Standley Lake; Robert Banks (LB), Miles Poole (LB) and JR William (DE), Thornton

Offensive MVP: Ja’Derris Carr-Kersh, Vista PEAK. Defensive MVP: Leon Parham, Hinkley. Lineman of the Year: Tanner Jolly, Fruita Monument. Coach of the Year: John Sullivan, Vista PEAK. Sportsmanship: Fruita Monument

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Dorian Fox, jr., Tevita Fifita, sr. and Keenan Starks, soph., Hinkley; Marvin Arrieta, sr. (LB), Kai Bocalbos, sr. (S), Silas Gordon, soph. (DB), Donovan Jarmon, jr. (OL) and Chris Marquez, soph. (WR), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Taylor Herbstreit, Centaurus; Kade Bessert, Oscar Garcia, Mason Hoisington and Ezekial Nunn, Fruita Monument; Tony Castillo (DB) and Jay McCoy (OL), Standley Lake; Dalton Heller and Fernando Paredes, Thornton

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Marques Clopton, sr., JoseAntonio Escobedo, jr., Cristian Gonzalez, jr., Omar Perez, sr., Richard Taylor, sr. and Gabriel Velasquez, sr., Hinkley; Dennis Flippen, sr., Walter Goodloe, jr., Kyshaun Green, jr., Keyshawn Grigsby, sr. and Justin Leadens, jr. Vista PEAK

Other selections: Harian Aldama, Titis Gebhardt, Mike Malone, Angel Medina and Kevin Valera, Centaurus; Josh Henry, Sio Petero, Sawyer Quint and Derek Van Why, Fruita Monument; Logan Hirz, Brady Marquez, Caden Sanchez and Jeremy Thomas, Standley Lake; Patrick Baswell, Jayson Carlson, Isaac Gomez and Chris Martin, Thornton