AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
AURORA’S WEEK 7 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
4A Metro 2 League: Centaurus (2-4, 0-1) vs. Gateway (0-4, 0-1) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
5A Centennial League: Grandview (5-1, 1-0) at Cherry Creek (5-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.
5A Metro 2 League: Hinkley (0-5, 0-1) at Prairie View (1-5, 0-1), 7 p.m.
5A Centennial League: Smoky Hill (3-3, 0-1) vs. Eaglecrest (1-5, 0-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
5A/4A South League: Regis Jesuit (4-2, 1-0) vs. Legend (5-1, 1-0) at EchoPark Stadium, 1 p.m.
5A Metro 2 League: Rangeview (2-4, 1-0) vs. Denver East (1-5, 0-1) at All-City Stadium, 2 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
Arapahoe 42, Cherokee Trail 28
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 7 7 0 14 — 28
Arapahoe 7 14 7 13 — 41
Cherokee Trail highlights: Ciaran Hyslop rushing touchdown; Logan Brook passing touchdown; Noah Greer receiving touchdown
Aurora Central 27, Vista PEAK 7
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 7 7 6 7 — 27
Vista PEAK 0 0 0 7 — 7
Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 2 receiving touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Nico Portillo 2 passing touchdowns. Vista PEAK highlights: Jordy Ruiz passing touchdown; Bryson Torrie receiving touchdown
FNE Warriors 25, Overland 22
Score by quarters:
Overland 0 0 7 15 — 22
FNE Warriors 16 0 6 3 — 25
Overland highlights: Christopher Linzy 2 rushing touchdowns; Andre Veasley rushing touchdown