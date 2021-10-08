AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the prep football season. Will be updated as games go final:

AURORA’S WEEK 7 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

4A Metro 2 League: Centaurus (2-4, 0-1) vs. Gateway (0-4, 0-1) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Grandview (5-1, 1-0) at Cherry Creek (5-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.

5A Metro 2 League: Hinkley (0-5, 0-1) at Prairie View (1-5, 0-1), 7 p.m.

5A Centennial League: Smoky Hill (3-3, 0-1) vs. Eaglecrest (1-5, 0-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

5A/4A South League: Regis Jesuit (4-2, 1-0) vs. Legend (5-1, 1-0) at EchoPark Stadium, 1 p.m.

5A Metro 2 League: Rangeview (2-4, 1-0) vs. Denver East (1-5, 0-1) at All-City Stadium, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

Arapahoe 42, Cherokee Trail 28

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 7 7 0 14 — 28

Arapahoe 7 14 7 13 — 41

Cherokee Trail highlights: Ciaran Hyslop rushing touchdown; Logan Brook passing touchdown; Noah Greer receiving touchdown

Aurora Central 27, Vista PEAK 7

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 7 7 6 7 — 27

Vista PEAK 0 0 0 7 — 7

Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 2 receiving touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Nico Portillo 2 passing touchdowns. Vista PEAK highlights: Jordy Ruiz passing touchdown; Bryson Torrie receiving touchdown

FNE Warriors 25, Overland 22

Score by quarters:

Overland 0 0 7 15 — 22

FNE Warriors 16 0 6 3 — 25

Overland highlights: Christopher Linzy 2 rushing touchdowns; Andre Veasley rushing touchdown