AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2023 prep football season. Check sentinelcolorado.com/preps later for score updates, stories and more:

AURORA’S WEEK 2 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Gateway (0-1) vs. Northglenn (1-0) at Five Star Stadium, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central (0-1) vs. Hinkley (0-1) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail (0-1) vs. Rocky Mountain (1-0) at French Field, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill (0-1) vs. Rock Canyon (1-0) at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Westminster (1-1) vs. Rangeview (0-1) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest (1-0) vs. Horizon at Five Star Stadium, 7 p.m.

Fossil Ridge (0-1) vs. Grandview (1-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Prairie View (1-0) vs. Overland (0-1) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

Brighton (0-1) vs. Vista PEAK Prep (1-0) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 2 p.m.