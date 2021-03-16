AURORA | The pace of the fast-moving Class 5A boys state basketball tournament got slowed down a bit due to weather, but resumes Tuesday with Great 8 contests. Here’s a look at each of the three matchups involving Aurora teams:

NO. 7 GEORGE WASHINGTON (11-3) AT NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT (14-1), 4:30 p.m.

Breakdown: Regis Jesuit’s season ended in the Great 8 round of last season’s Class 5A state playoff — and its previous two other trips as well — so the Raiders are determined to get through to the Final Four for what would be the first time in a decade. Coach Ken Shaw’s Regis Jesuit team bounced back from an overtime loss to Chaparral (another team still alive in the Great 8) to win its two playoff games in convincing fashion, downing Loveland 86-60 and Doherty 79-36. Senior Blakeley Stoughton led the Raiders in scoring in their postseason opener with 23, while fellow senior Michael Wolf poured in 29 in the Sweet 16, while several other Regis Jesuit players reach double digits in those two games. George Washington also dropped its regular season finale (to another Great 8 team in ThunderRidge), then followed it with two playoff wins, downing Heritage (60-54) and Mullen (69-55). Winner gets: The George Washington-Regis Jesuit winner moves into the semifinals against the winner of the Great 8 matchup between No. 11 Rock Canyon and No. 3 Rangeview.