DENVER | As it had done throughout the postseason, the Regis Jesuit boys basketball team took the best shot of its opponents and stayed standing.

The Raiders’ resolve and ability to play well from behind got them all the way to Friday afternoon’s Class 6A semifinals at the Denver Coliseum and those traits were again tested against third-seeded Fossil Ridge, which threatened to run away with the contest.

Regis Jesuit kept on coming all the way down to the final buzzer, but the SaberCats became the team that was able to finally put down the Raiders with a 66-62 victory. Fossil Ridge qualified for the big school championship game for a second straight season and will face either No. 1 Mountain Vista or No. 4 Denver East.

Senior TaRea Fulcher made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give him 26 points to lead the way for Regis Jesuit, which had a 10-game winning streak snapped and finished the season 20-7 overall. Senior Joe Dorais added 17 and freshman Eric Fiedler nine.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 6A BOYS FINAL FOUR

(3) Fossil Ridge 66, (7) Regis Jesuit 62

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 10 15 10 27 — 62

Fossil Ridge 11 20 14 21 — 66

REGIS JESUIT (62)

Nick Frontz 1 0-0 2, TaRea Fulcher 8 7-8 26, Joe Dorais 6 0-0 17, Damarius Taylor 3 0-2 6, Eric Fiedler 4 0-1 9, Alec Roumph 0 0-0 0, Zach Poland 0 0-0 0, Ridley Soro 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 7-11 62.

FOSSIL RIDGE (66)

Drew Larson 2 3-4 9, Ty Brown 3 2-2 10, Domenic Leone 3 3-6 11, Colin Hayes 6 2-2 15, Nick Randall 7 4-8 18, Matthew Boldt 0 0-0 0, Pryce Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Brady Rotner 0 0-0 0, Cooper McMillin 1 0-0 3, Mac Busteed 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 14-22 66.

3-point field goals — Regis Jesuit (9): Joe Dorais 5, TaRea Fulcher 3, Eric Fiedler. Fossil Ridge (8): Ty Brown 2, Drew Larson 2, Domenic Leone 2 Colin Hayes, Cooper McMillin. Total fouls — Regis Jesuit 19, Fossil Ridge 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.