AURORA | It wasn’t the prettiest of finishes, but the Regis Jesuit boys basketball team did enough in the closing minutes to come away with a close win over Cherry Creek Wednesday night.

In a see-saw game that saw the lead change several times, the Raiders took the lead for good with three minutes remaining and held on for a 50-46 non-league home victory despite making just six of its final 10 free throw attempts.

Junior Mason Marshall scored a team-high 14 points — including a free throw that broke a 44-44 tie — while sophomore Eric Fiedler added 13, senior Damarius Taylor 12 and junior Lucas Dickinson 10 in a balanced effort for coach Ken Shaw’s Regis Jesuit team.

The Raiders — winners of both of their contests after winter break to improve to 8-3 — edged back from a five-point deficit to Cherry Creek (6-6) with just over a minute left in the third quarter to take a two-point lead with 5:47 remaining on Taylor’s second 3-pointer of the night.

The Bruins tied it at 44-44, a deadlock that was broken by a free throw from Marshall, whose one make in two tries after he was knocked down on a drive to the rim pushed him past the 13 points he scored Nov. 30 against Rocky Mountain for his season high.

Fiedler’s 2-for-2 performance made it a three-point edge inside of the final two minutes and the Raiders held on as Taylor went 1-for-2 twice, the last of which kept Cherry Creek within 49-46 with 30.3 seconds remaining.

The Bruins couldn’t find a 3-point look they liked and went inside for a layup that missed. Fiedler grabbed the rebound and made half of his two attempts to seal the win.

Regis Jesuit — which rose to No. 12 in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Class 6A seeding index — opens Continental League play with a 7 p.m. Friday visit to Chaparral (8-4).

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

REGIS JESUIT 50, CHERRY CREEK 46

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 13 9 18 6 — 46

Regis Jesuit 13 9 16 12 — 50