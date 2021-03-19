AURORA | The game that ended the Rangeview boys basketball team’s incredible winning streak couldn’t have been much more painful.

After 61 consecutive victories — dating all the way back to the 2018 calendar year — the Raiders needed just one more Thursday night on their home floor against George Washington in order to get a chance to play for this season’s Class 5A state championship.

But the seventh-seeded Patriots became the team that finally stopped the streak, coming up with the game-changing plays in crunch time that helped them knock off coach Shawn Palmer’s Rangeview team 70-58. The Raiders finished the season 16-1.

The Patriots will instead play for the 5A state championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday at World Arena in Colorado Springs against No. 4 ThunderRidge, which upset No. 1 Cherry Creek in overtime.

