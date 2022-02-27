AURORA | All the clutch play of the Rangeview boys basketball team Saturday afternoon nearly got undone by a mistake-filled closing stretch, the Raiders managed to hold on.

Thirteenth-seeded Rangeview had an eight-point lead over No. 20 Cherry Creek with just 27.6 seconds remaining in regular of their Class 5A second round state playoffs game, but no points and three turnovers later, the Bruins had a 3-point shot to send the game to overcome bounce out.

Coach Shawn Palmer’s Raiders prevailed 54-51 to improve to 19-4 move into a Sweet 16 matchup with fourth-seeded Denver East (22-2) in a road contest scheduled for March 2. The winner of that matchup moves on the Denver Coliseum, where the final three rounds of the postseason have returned after last season’s playoffs moved to home sites due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sophomore Hanif Muhammad drained four 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 17 points, while seniors Elijah Thomas and KK Stroter finished with 15 and 10 points, respectively, in the winning effort for Rangeview, which has made the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season and 10th time in the last 12.

The Raiders are far from alone locally in the Sweet 16, as they will be joined by No. 6 Eaglecrest (which topped Highlands Ranch), No. 10 Regis Jesuit (which handled Chatfield) and No. 11 Smoky Hill (which prevailed over Rocky Mountain).

(15) RANGEVIEW 54, (20) CHERRY CREEK 51

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 12 9 13 18 — 51

Rangeview 15 10 12 17 — 54

CHERRY CREEK (51)

Carey Booth 1 0-0 3, Blake Purchase 7 8-12 22, Remington Larson 5 0-0 10, Trevon Chambers 3 6-7 15, Dominic Cesario-Scott 1 0-1 2, Asher Nofzinger 0 0-0 0, Matthew Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 14-20 54.

RANGEVIEW (54)

Hanif Muhammad 5 3-4 17, Elijah Thomas 6 2-2 15, KK Stroter 3 2-2 10, Demarco Duncan 1 0-0 2, Malik Frazier 2 1-5 5, Bryce McCutcheon 0 2-2 2, Mareon Chapman 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 10-15 54.

3-point field goals — Cherry Creek (3): Trevon Chambers 3; Rangeview (8): Hanif Muhammad 4, KK Stroter 2, Mareon Chapman, Elijah Thomas. Total fouls — Cherry Creek 18, Rangeview 16. Fouled out — Cherry Creek: Asher Nofzinger. Rangeview: Malik Frazier. Technical fouls — None.