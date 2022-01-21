AURORA | It took awhile Thursday night, but eventually, the Rangeview boys basketball team was at it high-flying best against visiting Brighton.

The Bulldogs were up to the challenge for the first quarter-plus against the Raiders in the EMAC conference opener for both teams, but coach Shawn Palmer’s teams had too much athleticism and too much depth in what turned out to be a 90-50 victory.

Seniors KK Stroter and Elijah Thomas had big dunks during a run late in the second period that turned a one-point game into a 13-point halftime cushion and Rangeview piled up 50 points in the final two quarters on its way to a season-high in points.

Sophomore Hanif Muhammad led the way for the Raiders (10-4 overall, 1-0 in EMAC) with 22 points, while Stroter added 19, senior Chris Watkins 15 and Thomas 13.

Rangeview heads to Adams City for a 7 p.m. game Jan. 24.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports