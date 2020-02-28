AURORA | Playing in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs for the first time since 2013, the Overland boys basketball team took its accustomed place in the second round with a decisive victory Wednesday night.

Coach Danny Fisher’s Trailblazers — who had received a first round bye in each of the previous six seasons, including state championship-winning campaigns in 2014-15 and 2015-16 — dominated the middle quarters to put away 43rd-seeded Castle View early and cruised to a 75-38 victory.

Senior Trevon Deden got off to a hot-shooting start and led three Overland players in double figures with 15 points, while senior Joseph Editone added 12 and junior Vinni Veikalas 11 in an effort that saw 11 players get into the scoring column.

The Trailblazers — who evened their record at 12-12 — will play in the second round for the eighth straight season and will face a familiar opponent in Centennial League rival and 11th-seeded Eaglecrest (16-7), which had a first round bye.

Overland and Eaglecrest split two games during league play with the Raptors prevailed at home 77-51 on Jan. 8 and the Trailblazers taking a 65-56 home win Feb. 1. The last time the teams played in the postseason came back in 2016 when they faced off in the 5A state championship game, which Overland won at the Coors Events Center in Boulder.

The Trailblazers outscored the SaberCats (9-15) by 38 points in the second and third quarters to take command of the game. A 15-0 run in the late stages of the first quarter and opening three minutes of the second quarter — which included seven points from Deden — opened a 16-point margin that reached 26 by halftime.

(22) OVERLAND 75, (43) CASTLE VIEW 38

Score by quarters:

Castle View 10 7 5 16 — 38

Overland 17 26 24 8 — 75

CASTLE VIEW (38)

Mason Garner 1 2-2 4, Jalen Brown 2 0-1 4, Nolan Moorhead 1 1-2 4, Caleb Hanchett 6 0-0 12, Zach Cushman 0 1-2 1, Casey Jacobsen 0 5-6 5, Micah Nanninga 1 0-0 2, David McKean 2 0-0 7, Sean Harris 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 11-15 38.

OVERLAND (75)

Trevon Deden 5 2-2 15, Hezekiah Swanson 2 0-0 4, Joseph Editone 4 4-4 12, Marcus Cuasito 2 0-0 5, Vinni Veikalas 4 2-2 11, Kaleb Chaney 2 0-0 5, Tariq Adams 1 0-1 3, Mark Thrower 2 2-2 6, Moses Horne 2 0-0 4, Kai Ilela 4 0-0 8, Marzouq Abdur Razaaq 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 11-13 75.

3-point field goals — Castle View: Nolan Moorhead. Overland (6): Trevon Deden 3, Tariq Adams, Marcus Cuasito, Vinni Veikalas. Total fouls — Castle View 13, Overland 15. Fouled out — None.