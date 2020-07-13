AURORA | Filling the shoes of head boys basketball coach at Grandview High School is even more difficult this time than before.

When the school looked for a new leader back in 2014, it had to replace Gary Childress, the program’s original coach who spent 16 seasons on the bench and won 216 games.

Now, Grandview must find someone to follow a state championship-winning coach as Michael Rogers — who was hired as Childress’ replacement — stepped down from the post Monday. Rogers finished with a sparkling 107-48 record in six seasons (including 63-17 over the past three years).

“It’s just time and u know when u know,” Rogers said in a text message.

Rogers led Grandview to the 5A state crown in the 2017-18 season and never got to find out if he would win another as the Wolves’ 2019-20 season ended in the semifinals due to the swift onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wolves — led by UC-Davis signee Caleb McGill and Colorado State-Pueblo recruit Lian Ramiro — had 20 wins under their belt after a Great 8 victory over red-hot Regis Jesuit March 6 at the Denver Coliseum and were eager to see if they could dethrone undefeated and defending state champion Rangeview in a game slated for March 14.

But a day before the Raiders and Wolves were to meet in a rematch of a game won by Rangeview by one point at the beginning of the season, the Colorado High School Activities Association suspended the state tournament because of COVID-19. The rest of the season was eventually canceled.

Before he came to Grandview, Rogers had a 53-22 run in three seasons at George Washington, which he led to the 5A state championship game in 2009, which it dropped to Regis Jesuit. Ironically, it was the Patriots against which Rogers guided the Wolves to victory in the 5A final, a 57-52 victory at the Denver Coliseum.

Besides guiding Grandview to at least the Great 8 in his last four seasons, Rogers led the program to a 55-29 mark in Centennial League play during his tenure, a considerable feat in one of the most rigorous conferences in the state and one of the rare ones in which teams play each other twice.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

MICHAEL ROGERS’ COACHING RECORD AT GRANDVIEW

2014-15: 10-15 overall (4-10 in Centennial League/lost in 2nd round of 5A state playoffs); 2015-16: 13-11 overall (7-7 in Centennial League/lost in 2nd round of 5A state playoffs); 2016-17: 21-5 overall (10-4 in Centennial League/lost in Great 8 round of 5A state playoffs); 2017-18: 24-4 overall (11-3 in Centennial League/won 5A state championship); 2018-19: 19-7 overall (12-2 in Centennial League/lost in Great 8 round of 5A state championship); 2019-20: 20-6 overall (11-3 in Centennial League/made 5A semifinals, season suspended because of coronavirus) — Totals: 107-48 (55-29 in Centennial League)