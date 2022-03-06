DENVER | The Eaglecrest boys basketball team was just eight minutes away from a coveted trip to the Class 5A Final Four Saturday when everything went wrong.

The Raptors seemingly couldn’t miss for the first three quarters of their Great 8 contest at the Denver Coliseum against Chaparral and had a 13-point lead to protect as they sought to reach the semifinals for the first time since the program’s state championship-winning 2017 season.

Sixth-seeded Eaglecrest managed just four points in the final quarter, however, while the Wolverines methodically worked their way back and finally in front and held on for a stunning 65-60 victory to steal the Final Four bid coach Jarris Krapcha’s Raptors had within their grasp.

Freshman LaDavian King scored 20 points, senior Jayden Washington 16 and senior Mostapaha Elmoutaouakkil 15 for Eaglecrest, which had its 14-game winning streak snapped and finished the season 20-5.

(3) CHAPARRAL 65, (6) EAGLECREST 60

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 14 20 22 4 — 60

Chaparral 14 14 15 22 — 65

EAGLECREST (60)

LaDavian King 8 1-1 20, Peyton Taylor 1 0-0 2, Jayden Washington 7 0-0 16, Josh Ray 1 0-0 2, Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil 5 2-4 15, Kyelin Sanders 2 0-0 5, Garrett Barger 0 0-0 0, DeAndre Brown 0 0-0 0, Shareef Jaudon 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 3-5 60.

CHAPARRAL (65)

Gavin Carter 0 1-2 1, Peter Larkin 1 0-0 2, Luke Williams 10 10-10 32, John Maciolek 0 2-2 2, Joel Speckman II 4 2-5 11, Bennett Pegues 4 2-2 11, Chris Brest 2 0-0 6, Jett Arstingstall 0 0-2 0, Tyler Hossfeld 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 17-23 65.

3-point field goals — Eaglecrest (9): LaDavian King 3, Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil 3, Jayden Washington 2, Kyelin Sanders. Chaparral (6): Chris Brest 2, Luke Williams 2, Bennett Pegues, Joel Speckman II. Total fouls — Eaglecrest 20, Chaparral 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.