WESTMINSTER | For the first time since 2003, the Hinkley boys basketball team is still alive going into the second round of the Class 5A state tournament.

The 37th-seeded Thunderbirds — in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 — went on the road and posted a 60-40 upset victory on the home floor of 28th-seeded Mountain Range Wednesday night to snap a seven-game first round postseason losing streak stretching back to that 2003 season.

Junior Jeremiah Warren finished with a game-high 17 points and senior Jeremiah Taylor had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for coach Wondame Davis’ Hinkley team, which picked up it’s 15th victory of the season (nine more than all of last year).

More importantly, the Thunderbirds continued on in the postseason and advanced in the Kent Smith Region into an a second round matchup at No. 5 Grandview (17-6) in a game scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 29. It will be one of two all-Aurora second round contests, with the other pitting No. 22 Overland against No. 11 Eaglecrest.

Hinkley’s win was part of a 3-1 opening round for Aurora teams that also saw wins by No. 22 Overland and No. 29 Regis Jesuit on their home floors, while No. 34 Aurora Central lost on the road to Fountain-Fort Carson.

A total of eight Aurora teams will be in action in the second round, including teams that had first round byes in No. 1 Rangeview, No. 5 Grandview, No. 10 Smoky Hill, No. 11 Eaglecrest and No. 15 Vista PEAK.

Hinkley’s last trip to the second round ended in a loss to Green Mountain.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

(37) HINKLEY 60, (28) MOUNTAIN RANGE 40

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 9 18 20 13 — 60

Mtn. Range 7 12 9 12 — 40

HINKLEY (60)

Xavion Davison 3 1-3 7, Tjai Jackson 1 0-0 3, Taveon Long 2 1-3 5, Ja’Vevon Lee 2 0-0 5, Randall Satterwhite 1 0-0 3, Jeremiah Warren 7 1-2 17, Keenan Starks 1 0-0 2, Jeremiah Taylor 7 0-0 14, Delvin Sipple 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 3-8 60.

MOUNTAIN RANGE (40)

Jaleik Baker 1 0-0 2, Eric Dellett 0 2-2 2, Connor Hindson 5 4-9 16, David De Aragon 1 0-0 2, Truman Chambers 5 0-0 11, Logan Dexter 2 1-1 5, Sirus Cannon 1 0-0 2, Jack Colwell 0 0-0 0, Nate Bigelow 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-12 40.

3-point field goals — Hinkley (5): Jeremiah Warren 2, Tjai Jackson, Ja’Vevon Lee, Randall Satterwhite. Mountain Range (3): Connor Hindson 2, Truman Chambers.