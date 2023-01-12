AURORA | In an unranked matchup of two of Aurora’s top boys basketball programs in the recent past, Grandview emerged from Wednesday night’s visit to Rangeview with a hard-fought six-point victory.

The visiting Wolves outscored the Raiders 10-1 in a crucial stretch of the fourth quarter on their way to a 51-45 victory that snapped a two-game losing streak out of winter break and moved coach Michael Rogers’ team to 6-5 overall.

Freshmen Gallagher and Gavin Placide combined for six of Grandview’s final 10 points, while junior Alex Riddick (who made two free throws to break a tie game early in the fourth quarter) and senior UK Onyenwere also contributed in the final stretch for the Wolves.

Gallagher Placide finished with a game-high 16 points, while Riddick added nine and senior Simon Kibbee seven for Grandview.

Coach Shawn Palmer’s Rangeview team — which played for a second consecutive night after a loss to Chaparral — got only a free throw from senior Khiem Davison during a six-minute stretch in the fourth quarter before a 3-pointer from sophomore Royce Edwards in the final seconds.

Sophomore Kenny Black-Knox scored 12 points, Edwards had 11 and Davison eight for the Raiders (3-8), who saw junior Mareon Chapman — the team’s leading scorer who made five 3-pointers and tallied 17 points the previous night — get held to three points.

Grandview moves into Centennial League play next with a 7 p.m. Jan. 18 home contest against Cherokee Trail, while Rangeview plays host to rival Vista PEAK at 5:30 p.m. Friday as part of a doubleheader with the girls.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GRANDVIEW 51, RANGEVIEW 45

Score by quarters:

Grandview 11 16 12 12 — 51

Rangeview 12 11 14 8 — 45

GRANDVIEW (51)

Gavin Placide 1 2-2 4, Colin Bilotta 2 0-0 6, Gallagher Placide 5 4-5 16, Alex Riddick 3 3-4 9, Simon Kibbee 3 1-3 7, UK Onyenwere 3 0-0 6, Breven Anderson 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 10-14 51.

RANGEVIEW (45)

Royce Edwards 3 3-4 11, Mareon Chapman 1 0-1 3, Kenny Black-Knox 5 0-0 12, Khiem Davison 3 1-2 8, DeMarco Duncan 3 0-1 6, Mason Savoy 1 0-0 3, Ose Okhihan 1 0-0 2, Darris Davenport 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-8 45.

3-point field goals — Grandview (5): Colin Bilotta 2, Gallagher Placide 2, Breven Anderson. Rangeview (7): Kenny Black-Knox 2, Royce Edwards 2, Mareon Chapman, Khiem Davison, Mason Savoy. Total fouls — Grandview 10, Rangeview 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.