AURORA | The Gateway boys basketball team kept itself alive in the chase for the Colorado League title with a come-from-behind home victory over Skyview Tuesday night.

Junior Oriel Bailey’s putback inside the final minute broke a tie and senior Josh Arce and junior Maximus Matthews knocked down free throws in the final 22.6 seconds as the Olys held on for a 48-42 victory that stretched their winning streak to three games.

Coach Ibn Shabazz’s Gateway team saw a nine-point halftime lead whittled to one after three quarters and then fell behind the Wolverines by four points early in the final period before it outscored Skyview 11-3 the rest of the way to improve to 12-8 on the season.

Down 39-35 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, junior Kaiemion Ashley hit a floater and then a 3-point shot to put the Olys back in front with just under five minutes left. The game ended up tied at 42-42 with 55.2 seconds remaining before Bailey got an offensive rebound and a putback as he was fouled.

Bailey missed the free throw, but Arce got the rebound and was eventually fouled. He made both free throw, as did Matthews with seven seconds left to seal the victory.

The Olys play host to Adams City at 7 p.m. Thursday in a critical league contest.

Gateway 48, Skyview 42

Score by quarters:

Skyview 8 13 13 8 — 42

Gateway 13 17 5 13 — 48