AURORA | The Eaglecrest boys basketball team will try to finish off the regular season with the Centennial League Tournament championship, as it faces Cherry Creek for the title of the inaugural tournament.

The second-seeded Raptors and fourth-seeded Bruins get together at 7 p.m. at Arapahoe High School to cap a day of four games that determine places in the three-game tournament, which made its debut this season.

The third-place contest pits top-seeded Grandview — which lost to the Bruins in the semifinals — against No. 3 Smoky Hill (which fell to the Raptors) at 5 p.m., which comes after the 3 p.m. fifth-place matchup between No. 5 Arapahoe and No. 7 Mullen. The opening game of the day is at 1 p.m. when No. 8 Cherokee Trail faces No. 6 Overland for seventh place.

The results will help shape placement for qualifiers in the upcoming postseason brackets, which are schedule to be released on Sunday by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

