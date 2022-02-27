CENTENNIAL | The streak continues for the Eaglecrest boys basketball program, which is headed to the Sweet 16 round of the Class 5A state playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.

Twice in that span, the Raptors went on to win the state championship and they have designs on doing it again, with their path first pitting them against Highlands Ranch Saturday afternoon at The Nest.

Coach Jarris Krapcha’s sixth-seeded Eaglecrest team knocked down 10 3-pointers and finally shook off the 27th-seeded Falcons on its way to a 68-45 victory. The Raptors (19-4) earned the chance for another game on their home floor and will play host to Centennial League rival and 11th-seeded Smoky Hill at 6 p.m. March 2.

In his first career playoff game, freshman LaDavian King contributed greatly to Eaglecrest’s shooting performance as he matched a career-high with four 3-pointers and established a career-high with 18 points. Seniors Jayden Washington and Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Eaglecrest and Smoky Hill make up half of the local contingent in the Sweet 16 with 10th-seeded Regis Jesuit — which topped Chatfield — and 13th-seeded Rangeview, which got past Cherry Creek.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

(6) EAGLECREST 68, (27) HIGHLANDS RANCH 45

Score by quarters:

High. Ranch 11 11 9 14 — 45

Eaglecrest 13 18 20 17 — 68

HIGHLANDS RANCH (45)

Mason Moyle 1 3-4 5, Lezer Barber 4 0-1 8, Sasha Stelkic 7 4-5 21, Luke Dry 0 1-2 1, Jacob Jones 2 2-2 8, Justin Smith 0 2-2 2, Jack Bakken 0 0-0 0, Kofi Kessey 0 0-0 0, Aiden Krusoe 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 12-16 45.

EAGLECREST (68)

LaDavian King 5 4-4 18, Peyton Taylor 2 2-4 6, Jayden Washington 4 4-4 14, Joshua Ray 1 1-2 3, Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil 5 1-2 13, Garrett Barger 3 0-0 6, DeAndre Brown 2 0-0 6, Shareef Joudon 1 0-0 2, Tristan Barger. Totals 23 12-16 68.

3-point field goals — Highlands Ranch (5): Sasha Stelkic 3, Jacob Jones 2. Eaglecrest (10): LaDavian King 4, DeAndre Brown 2, Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil 2, Jayden Washington 2. Total fouls — Highlands Ranch 13, Eaglecrest 21. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.