CENTENNIAL | It wasn’t an easy transition back into play for the Eaglecrest boys basketball team, which faced a tough task against visiting Windsor Wednesday night in its first contest in more than two weeks.

As part of a mini tournament held in conjunction with Legend, the Raptors — who were just outside of the top 10 in the last CHSAANow.com’s Class 6A poll before the winter break — faced 5A No. 10 Windsor in a game that went down to the final seconds to decide.

Eaglecrest (6-4) had possession with 11.5 seconds remaining and a two-point deficit, but sophomore Garrett Barger’s contested shot in the lane on an inbounds play came up just short and the Raptors were unable to get another chance as the Wizards (5-3) held on for a dramatic 66-62 victory at The Nest.

Sophomore LaDavian King scored 17 points to lead the way for coach Jarris Krapcha’s Eaglecrest team, which plays at Legend (3-6) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Seniors DeAndre Brown and Joshua Ray added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Raptors.

Windsor’s biggest difference maker was senior guard David Hageman, who made a wild bank shot 3-pointer to beat the buzzer of the third quarter to cut Eaglecrest’s lead to three points and then scored 10 of his game-high 25 in the fourth quarter.

(5A 10) Windsor 66, Eaglecrest 62

Score by quarters:

Windsor 12 21 13 20 — 66

Eaglecrest 16 13 20 13 — 62