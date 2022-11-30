CENTENNIAL | The Eaglecrest boys basketball team has high hopes for the new season and got it started in the right way with the huge win Tuesday night at The Nest.

With a retooled lineup from the one that made last season’s Class 5A state quarterfinals last season, coach Jarris Krapcha’s Raptors exploded for 28 points in the opening quarter and limited visiting Mountain Range to single digits in all four periods on their way to an 81-22 victory.

Sophomore LaDavian King hit a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter to get Eaglecrest started and junior Cam Chapa and senior DeAndre Brown also connected from deep in the opening burst, which saw it go up 17-3 midway through the opening quarter. A steal and dunk by 6-foot-8 sophomore Garrett Barger (which followed his own putback on the previous possession) pushed the advantage to 28-5 at the end of the opening quarter.

The Raptors held the Mustangs scoreless for a stretch of nearly six minutes to expand the lead to more than 30 and went into the break up 44-11.

King finished with a game-high 22 points for Eaglecrest, which also got double figures from Brown with 14 and Chapa with 11, plus eight — all in the first half — from Barger.

Eaglecrest next heads to Brighton (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

Eaglecrest 81, Mountain Range 22

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Range 5 6 4 7 — 22

Eaglecrest 28 16 22 15 — 81