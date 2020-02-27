AURORA | Capsule preview look at the 2020 Class 5A boys state basketball first round playoff matchup between No. 34 Aurora Central and No. 31 Fountain-Fort Carson set for Feb. 26, 2020 (full bracket, schedule):

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2020 CLASS 5A BOYS FIRST ROUND CAPSULE

NO. 34 AURORA CENTRAL (16-7) AT NO. 31 FOUNTAIN-FORT CARSON, 7 P.M.

Breakdown: Aurora Central and Fountain-Fort Carson meet for the first time since way back in the 2009-10 Class 5A state playoffs, a game won by the Trojans on their way to a berth in the Final Four. …Aurora Central got back into the postseason last year after a two-year absence and won a first round contest back in 2016. …Fountain-Fort Carson is in the postseason for a fourth straight season.

AURORA CENTRAL: Marcus Shelton has long waited to have the head coaching job with the Trojans and he has taken advantage of his opportunity as he has guided them to 16 wins, including seven in their last nine games of the regular season. …Senior G/F Messiah Ford has been Aurora Central’s offensive leader this season and averages 15.2 points per game, while senior G LaQuan Bowie is just a shade outside of double digits with an average of 9.9 points per game to go with the team lead in steals per game at 2.8 per contest. Junior F Kavon Williams owns the team lead in rebounding at 5.7 per game, just in front of Ford (5.6).

FOUNTAIN-FORT CARSON: Coach Paul Mileto’s Trojans split their final four games of the regular season and finished in the middle of the pack in the Colorado Springs Metro League standings. Senior SG Keyshawn Maltbia is a strong 3-point shooter and sports an average of 18.0 points per game, while junior PF Isaiah Thompson works the inside and averages a double-double with 14.4 points and 12.0 rebounds per game.

WINNER GETS: The Aurora Central-Fountain-Fort Carson winner advances in the Chuck Williams Region into a second round matchup with No. 2 Fairview (20-3) in a game scheduled for a 2 p.m. Feb. 29. Neither team faced the Knights this season.