AURORA | On a challenging night, the Sweet 16 round of the Class 5A boys state basketball playoffs turned out as a mixed bag for the six Aurora teams in action.

Three city teams — No. 1 Rangeview, No. 5 Grandview and No. 29 Regis Jesuit — all finished with wins that advanced them to play in Saturday’s Great 8 at the Denver Coliseum, but it could have been even better.

Playing on the road in hostile conditions, No. 10 Smoky Hill and No. 11 Eaglecrest were so close to punching their own tickets. The Buffaloes had several late leads slip away in an epic double-overtime loss at Chaparral, while the Raptors rallied late and nearly knocked off Valor Christian on its home floor.

Victories by upstart Regis Jesuit — 62-58 over No. 13 Denver East — and Grandview (62-29 over No. 21 Broomfield) mean the Kent Smith Region champion will come from Aurora, as the Raiders and Wolves are slated to meet with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Defending state champion Rangeview weathered a challenge from hot-shooting No. 16 seed Mountain Vista before pulling away for a 94-73 victory that puts them in the Chauncey Billups Region final against No. 9 Columbine.

Game times for the Great 8 matchups — which also includes No. 7 Chaparral vs. No. 2 Fairview and No. 19 George Washington vs. No. 6 Valor Christian — will be set by the Colorado High School Activities Association Thursday.

Tough finishes — filled with disputed calls in key moments late — kept the Buffaloes and Raptors from joining the Aurora party in the Great 8.

Fifteenth-seeded Vista PEAK, playing in the 5A Sweet 16 for the first time, went on the road and challenged No. 2 Fairview as well before the Knights gained separation late in the second half in a 61-38 victory.

2020 CLASS 5A BOYS BASKETBALL SWEET 16 SCOREBOARD

NO. 1 RANGEVIEW 94, No. 16 Mountain Vista 73

No. 9 Columbine 53, No. 8 Boulder 52

NO. 29 REGIS JESUIT 62, No. 13 Denver East 58

NO. 5 GRANDVIEW 62, No. 21 Broomfield 29

No. 2 Fairview 61, NO. 15 VISTA PEAK 38

No. 7 Chaparral 85, NO. 10 SMOKY HILL 82 (2OT)

No. 19 George Washington 62, No. 3 Ralston Valley 52

No. 6 Valor Christian 60, NO. 11 EAGLECREST 52