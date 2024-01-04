CENTENNIAL | It wasn’t an ideal start to the 2024 portion of the season for the Cherokee Trail boys basketball team, which dropped a 70-49 contest against Windsor Wednesday in its return from winter break.



In the first game of a tournament co-hosted by Eaglecrest and Legend, the Cougars watched the Wizards knock down four 3-pointers and five more in a third-quarter outburst that widened the gap in a 70-49 victory.



Junior Michael Steinbrinck scored eight points, while senior Amari Chandler and freshman Jordan Mitchell contributed seven apiece for coach Brandon Brown’s Cherokee Trail team, which saw its record drop to 4-4 on the season.

While the Cougars had 10 different players score, Windsor’s (3-3) offensive concentration came from Madden Smiley with 23 points, while Brady Kingsley had 19 (including 11 in the third quarter) and Tadese Keyworth 11.

The Cougars head over to Legend Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. game against George Washington.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

WINDSOR 70, CHEROKEE TRAIL 49

Score by quarters:

Windsor 14 16 25 15 — 70

Cher. Trail 8 11 13 17 — 49

WINDSOR (70)

Tadese Keyworth 4 0-0 11, Madden Smiley 10 1-1 23, Henry Jones 0 0-0 0, John Backhaus 3 1-1 8, Johnnie Reed 1 2-2 4, Brady Kingsley 8 0-0 19, Noah Foth 0 1-2 1, Deacon Schmitt 1 0-0 2, Bannock Harmel 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 5-6 70.

CHEROKEE TRAIL (49)

Braylen Thomas 2 0-0 4, Naode Ghide 2 2-2 6, Amari Chandler 2 2-4 7, Jordan Mitchell 2 2-2 7, Alonzo Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Nathan Baack 1 1-2 4, Michael Steinbrinck 3 1-2 8, Cade Brook 2 1-2 5, Jake Scott 1 0-0 3, Jack Berry 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 9-14 49.

3-point field goals — Windsor (9): Tadese Keyworth 3, Brady Kingsley 3, Madden Smiley 2, John Backhaus; Cherokee Trail (6): Nathan Baack, Jack Berry, Amari Chandler, Jordan Mitchell, Jordan Scott, Michael Steinbrinck. Total fouls — Windsor 13, Cherokee Trail 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.