AURORA | The Rangeview boys basketball team traded blows with Chaparral for three quarters Tuesday night, but the Wolverines owned the fourth quarter and prevailed.

The Raiders had a lead as late as the midway point in the third quarter and still were well within range going into the fourth quarter, but Chaparral outscored them 20-9 to come away a 68-51 victory in a unranked matchup of programs used to being in the rankings.

Junior Mareon Chapman had an outstanding game from the perimeter for coach Shawn Palmer’s Rangeview team, as he knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 17 points, while seniors DeMarco Duncan and Khiem Davison added eight apiece.

The Raiders dropped to 1-3 since returning from winter break and sit 3-8 overall ahead of a 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13 home matchup against rival Vista PEAK.

Gavin Carter (who scored a game-high 29 points) and Chaparral (7-5) got hot from 3-point range in the opening half and opened up 0a lead as large as eight points, but Chapman’s shooting helped the Raiders come back and cut their deficit to four at halftime on a late basket by Davison.

Chapman gave Rangeview a one-point lead exactly halfway through the third quarter and the Raiders also had a 40-39 edge in the period, but went into the final quarter down six. The Wolverines added to their edge and hit their free throws to close out the victory, which avenged a one-point loss to Rangeview last season.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

CHAPARRAL 68, RANGEVIEW 51

Score by quarters:

Chaparral 20 13 15 20 — 68

Rangeview 11 18 13 9 — 51

CHAPARRAL (68)

Brody Sprinkle 0 2-2 2, Gavin Carter 9 9-11 29, Brayden Munroe 3 2-2 9, Ben Morris 3 0-1 8, Trey Thomason 7 0-1 18, Brodie Mason 1 0-0 2, Kai Foberrt 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 13-17 68.

RANGEVIEW (51)

Royce Edwards 2 0-0 5, Mareon Chapman 6 0-0 17, Kenny Black-Knox 2 1-2 7, Khiem Davison 4 0-0 8, DeMarco Duncan 3 1-4 8, Ose Okhihan 1 2-2 4, Darris Davenport 1 0-0 2, Isaac Martinez 0 0-0 0, Mason Savoy 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-8 51.

3-point field goals — Chaparral (9): Trey Thomason 4, Gavin Carter 2, Ben Morris 2, Brayden Munroe. Rangeview (9): Mareon Chapman 5, Kenny Black-Knox 2, DeMarco Duncan, Royce Edwards.