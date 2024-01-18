CENTENNIAL | In a rollercoaster ride of a Centennial League opener, the high-flying Smoky Hill boys basketball team provided the ultimate thrills Wednesday night.

In front of an absolutely packed house at Eaglecrest, the Buffs weathered the early storm of the hot-shooting Raptors, then dug out of a 15-point hole and exploded for 49 points in second and third quarters with an array of dunks and lobs that carried them to a 70-53 victory.

Senior Kevin Sylla finished with 20 points, junior Kaylan Graham added 19 and sophomore Carter Basquez had 11 for coach Anthony Hardin’s Smoky Hill team, which won its fifth game in a row and improved to 11-3 overall.

Junior LaDavian King — in his first game back since he collapsed due to extreme dehydration on Jan. 9 — scored 17 points for coach Jarris Krapcha’s Eaglecrest team. Junior Garrett Barger added 12 for the Raptors, who dropped to 9-4.

Both teams resume Centennial League play Friday with Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest at Overland for 7 p.m. contests.

SMOKY HILL 70, EAGLECREST 53

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 10 28 21 11 — 70

Eaglecrest 25 14 11 3 — 53

SMOKY HILL (70)

Carter Basquez 3 5-6 11, Lorenzo Contreras 3 0-0 7, Torian Gasaway 0 0-0 0, Kaylan Graham 6 4-5 19, Kevin Sylla 9 2-3 20, Jaylen Brown 3 1-3 7, Damian Dirden 2 0-0 5, Jayden Kramer 0 1-2 1, Miller Boyd 0 0-0 0, Marquilos Mata 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 13-19 70.

EAGLECREST (53)

Jason Noone 0 1-2 1, LaDavian King 4 6-8 17, Sir Devin Roberts 1 3-3 5, Garrett Barger 3 6-6 12, La’Quince York 3 0-2 6, Kris Coleman 3 1-2 9, Gavin Gallegos 1 1-2 3, Cam Chapa 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 18-25 53.

3-point field goals — Smoky Hill (4): Kaylan Graham 3, Lorenzo Contreras. Eaglecrest (5): LaDavian King 3, Kris Coleman 2. Total fouls — Smoky Hill 19, Eaglecrest 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Smoky Hill: Jayden Kramer. Eaglecrest: Unknown.