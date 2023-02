AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2023 Class 5A boys state basketball tournament, which began on Feb. 22, 2023. Higher seeds are home teams in each round. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2023 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE

BERT BORGMANN REGION



First round (Feb. 22)

Game 1: NO. 32 GATEWAY (14-9) at No. 1 Air Academy (21-2), 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 17 Green Mountain (15-8) at No. 16 Glenwood Springs (16-7), 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 8 Pueblo South 69, No. 25 Denver North 28



Game 4: NO. 9 VISTA PEAK 52, No. 24 Discovery Canyon 34

Sweet 16 (Feb. 25)

Game 17: Game 2 winner vs. Game 1 winner

Game 18: NO. 9 VISTA PEAK (18-6) at No. 8 Pueblo South (18-6)



TOM ROBINSON REGION



First round (Feb. 22)

Game 5: No. 28 Centaurus (8-15) at No. 5 Frederick (22-1), 7 p.m.

Game 6: No. 21 Harrison (17-6) at No. 12 Montrose (15-8), 7 p.m.



Game 7: No. 4 Mead 75, No. 29 Evergreen 31



Game 8: No. 20 Thompson Valley (14-9) at No. 13 Ponderosa (14-9), 6 p.m.

Sweet 16 (Feb. 25)

Game 19: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner



Game 20: Game 7 winner vs. No. 4 Mead (20-4)



JIM DORSEY REGION



First round (Feb. 22)

Game 9: No. 2 Mesa Ridge 74, No. 31 Adams City 50



Game 10: No. 15 Silver Creek 60, No. 18 Northfield 51

Game 11: No. 26 Pueblo County (14-9) at No. 7 Dakota Ridge (19-4), 7 p.m.

Game 12: No. 23 Palmer Ridge (12-11) at No. 10 Thomas Jefferson (14-9), 7 p.m.

Sweet 16 (Feb. 25)

Game 21: No. 15 Silver Creek (16-8) at No. 2 Mesa Ridge (24-0)



Game 22: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner



ERIK MELGOZA REGION



First round (Feb. 22)

Game 13: No. 6 Lewis-Palmer 82, No. 27 Eagle Valley 71

Game 14: No. 22 Mountain View (14-9) at No. 11 Longmont (16-7), 6 p.m.

Game 15: No. 30 Falcon (13-10) at No. 3 Windsor (19-4), 6 p.m.

Game 16: No. 19 Palmer (13-10) at No. 14 Grand Junction Central (16-6), 6 p.m.

Sweet 16 (Feb. 25)

Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. No. 6 Lewis-Palmer (17-7)



Game 24: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner

GREAT 8 (March 2 at Denver Coliseum)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner

FINAL FOUR (March 9 at Denver Coliseum)

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP (March 11 at Denver Coliseum)

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner