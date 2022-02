AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2022 Class 4A boys state basketball tournament, which began on Feb. 23, 2022. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.

2022 CLASS 4A BOYS STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE



RON VLASIN REGION



Second round (Feb. 26)

Game 33: No. 32 Sand Creek (13-11) at No. 1 Lewis-Palmer (22-1)

Game 34: Game 4 winner at No. 16 Falcon (18-5)



Game 35: No. 25 Palmer Ridge (12-12) at No. 8 Windsor (16-7)

Game 36: Game 8 winner at No. 9 Longmont (17-6)



First round (Feb. 23-24)

Game 2: No. 32 Sand Creek 60, No. 33 Fort Morgan 47

Game 4: No. 48 Rifle (7-15) at No. 17 Grand Junction (15-8)

Game 6: No. 25 Palmer Ridge 55, No. 40 Denver North 48



Game 8: No. 41 Cheyenne Mountain (7-16) at No. 24 Thompson Valley (14-9), 6:30 p.m., Feb. 24

RICHARD TATE REGION



Second round (Feb. 26)

Game 37: Game 10 winner at No. 4 Montrose (23-0)



Game 38: No. 20 Discovery Canyon (14-10) at No. 13 Holy Family (14-9)



Game 39: No. 28 Golden (15-8) at No. 5 Pueblo Central (20-3)

Game 40: Game 16 winner at No. 12 Pueblo County (17-6)

First round (Feb. 23-24)



Game 10: No. 36 Glenwood Springs (9-14) at No. 29 Durango (11-12), 6 p.m., Feb. 24

Game 12: No. 20 Discovery Canyon 74, No. 45 Erie 64

Game 14: No. 28 Golden 73, No. 37 Regis Groff 59



Game 16: No. 44 The Classical Academy (9-14) at No. 21 Harrison (13-9), 6 p.m., Feb. 24

LARRY BRUNSON REGION



Second round (Feb. 26)

Game 41: No. 31 Roosevelt (14-10) at No. 2 Pueblo South (23-0)



Game 42: Game 20 winner at No. 15 Eagle Valley (18-5)



Game 43: Game 22 winner at No. 7 Centaurus (18-5)

Game 44: No. 23 Steamboat Springs (14-9) at No. 10 Green Mountain (18-4)

First round (Feb. 23-24)

Game 18: No. 31 Roosevelt 63, NO. 34 AURORA CENTRAL 54

Game 20: No. 47 Pueblo East (4-19) at No. 18 Mesa Ridge (14-9), 5:30 p.m., Feb. 24

Game 22: No. 39 Grand Junction Central (7-16) at No. 26 Palisade (13-10)

Game 24: No. 23 Steamboat Springs 59, No. 42 Coronado 36

GUY GIBBS REGION



Second round (Feb. 26)

Game 45: No. 30 Widefield (12-12) at No. 3 Mead (19-4)



Game 46: No. 19 Thomas Jefferson (15-8) at No. 14 Riverdale Ridge (17-6)

Game 47: No. 27 Severance (12-12) at No. 6 Frederick (18-4)



Game 48: No. 22 Skyview (15-7) at No. 11 D’Evelyn (17-5)



First round (Feb. 23)

Game 26: No. 30 Widefield 42, No. 35 Evergreen 35

Game 28: No. 19 Thomas Jefferson 51, No. 46 Standley Lake 43

Game 30: No. 27 Severance 70, No. 38 Littleton 56

Game 32: No. 22 Skyview 62, No. 43 Mountain View 55

SWEET 16 (MARCH 2)

Second round winners

GREAT 8 (MARCH 5)

Sweet 16 winners at Denver Coliseum

FINAL FOUR (MARCH 11)

Great 8 winners at Denver Coliseum

CHAMPIONSHIP (MARCH 12)

Semifinal winners at Denver Coliseum