AURORA | Aurora Central and Gateway selections as well as those from Adams City, Skyview and Thornton on the All-Colorado League boys first and second teams for the 2022-23 season as selected by league coaches:

2022-23 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Alejandro Flores, fr. and Christopher Perkins, sr., Aurora Central; Maximus Matthews, jr., Gateway

Other selections: Jalen McKinnies, jr., Adams City; Jorge Rodriguez, sr., Skyview

Player of the Year: Alejandro Flores, Aurora Central. Coach(es) of the Year: Marcus Shelton, Aurora Central and Billy Jones, Adams City

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Nico Portillo, sr., Aurora Central; Kaiemion Ashley, jr., Gateway

Other selections: Xavier Copher, jr., Deangleo Lee, sr. and Moe Shongolo, sr., Adams City; Davonte Henderson, Thornton