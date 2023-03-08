Aurora Central freshman Alejandro Flores (1) earned All-Colorado Player of the Year honors for the 2022-23 boys basketball season and is joined on the first team by junior Christopher Perkins (3), while senior Nico Portillo (21) made the second team. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Aurora Central and Gateway selections as well as those from Adams City, Skyview and Thornton on the All-Colorado League boys first and second teams for the 2022-23 season as selected by league coaches:

2022-23 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Gateway junior Maximus Matthews was voted onto the All-Colorado League first team for the 2022-23 boys basketball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Alejandro Flores, fr. and Christopher Perkins, sr., Aurora Central; Maximus Matthews, jr., Gateway

Other selections: Jalen McKinnies, jr., Adams City; Jorge Rodriguez, sr., Skyview

Player of the Year: Alejandro Flores, Aurora Central. Coach(es) of the Year: Marcus Shelton, Aurora Central and Billy Jones, Adams City

Aurora Central coach Marcus Shelton shares Colorado League Coach of the Year honors for the 2022-23 boys basketball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Nico Portillo, sr., Aurora Central; Kaiemion Ashley, jr., Gateway

Other selections: Xavier Copher, jr., Deangleo Lee, sr. and Moe Shongolo, sr., Adams City; Davonte Henderson, Thornton

