AURORA | Hinkley and Rangeview selections as well as those from Denver East, Denver South, Far Northeast, George Washington and Westminster on the All-City League (6A) first, second teams and honorable mention for the 2022-23 boys basketball season as selected by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022-23 ALL-CITY LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS (6A)

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: DeMarco Duncan, sr. and Royce Edwards, soph., Rangeview

Other selections: Gil Gonzalez, sr., D’Aundre Samuels, sr. and Austin Mohr, sr., Denver East; Tyler Hunsinger, sr., Denver South; Sven Zaimovic, sr., George Washington; Armando Gomez, sr., Westminster

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Mareon Chapman, jr., Rangeview

Other selections: Jack Greenwood, sr. and Sam Scott, sr., Denver East; Kai Daniels, sr., Denver South; Kyree Hunt, sr. and Daquan Slayton, jr., Far Northeast; Jaliel Lewis, sr., George Washington;

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Kendale Lewis, sr., Lawrence Morris, sj. and Tatum Starks, sr., Hinkley; Khiem Davison, sr. and Ose Okhihan, sr., Rangeview

Other selections: Terrance Morgan, sr., Lance Price, sr. and Carter Smith, sr., Denver East; Nate Irvin, sr., T’Marion McKenzie, sr. and Dom Rhoades-Martinez, soph., Denver South; Steve Griffin, soph., Williams Kumakeh, sr. and Elijah Moore, sr., Far Northeast; Jeremiah Riley, sr. and Jeremiah Trimm, fr., George Washington; Elias Garcia, jr., Dre Gaytan, jr. and Daigan Gray, jr., Westminster