AURORA | Vista PEAK selections as well as those from Denver North, Denver West, Kennedy, Lincoln, Northfield, Regis Groff and Thomas Jefferson on the All-City League (4A/5A) first, second teams and honorable mention for the 2022-23 boys basketball season as selected by league coaches:

2022-23 ALL-CITY LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS (4A/5A)

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Nasir Mills, sr. and Alante Monroe-Elazier, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Clete Robinson, sr., Denver North; Justus Michael, jr. and JP Ndong, soph., Northfield; Armon Baker, sr., Will Perkins, jr. and Miles Woods, sr., Thomas Jefferson

Player of the Year: Armon Baker, Thomas Jefferson

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Gabe Britton, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Jacob Giron, jr., Denver North; Devin Tsosie, sr., Denver West; Isaac Sisneros, sr., Kennedy; Kevin Bamwisho, sr., Lincoln; Jayden Jackson-Burgos, sr., Northfield; Josiah Gordon, sr. and Doren Sacha, jr., Thomas Jefferson

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Carson McDonald, jr. and Kyree Polk, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Brady Aubuchon, jr., Darius Henderson, sr. and Isaiah Padilla, sr., Denver North; Jacob Dallas, jr. and Jeremiah Parker, soph., Denver West; Ronald Gallegos III, sr., Diego Lopez, sr. and Anthony Rogers, fr., Kennedy; Aaron Camargo, sr., Lincoln; Jordan Jefferson, soph., Judah Michael, fr. and Daizhon Walker, soph., Northfield; Johar Bofunga, soph., Mahmoud Ibrahim, jr. and Miguel Morales, jr., Regis Groff; Makur Abram, sr., Owen Alleman, jr. and Sloan Steimel, jr., Thomas Jefferson