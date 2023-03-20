AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill selections plus those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League boys first and second teams for the 2022-23 basketball season as selected by league coaches:

2022-23 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: LaDavian King, soph. and Peyton Taylor, sr., Eaglecrest; Siraaj Ali, soph., Overland; UK Onyenwere, sr., Grandview; Rickey Mitchell, sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Quinten Gardner, sr., Arapahoe; Trevon Chambers, sr., Cherry Creek; Jordan Leslie, jr., Mullen

Player of the Year: Trevon Chambers, Cherry Creek. Coach of the Year: Mike Rogers, Grandview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Keean Lloyd, sr., Cherokee Trail; Garrett Barger, soph. and Joshua Ray, sr., Eaglecrest; Gallagher Placide, fr. and Gavin Placide, fr., Grandview; Hamza Mursal, sr., Overland; Torian Ray Gasaway, jr. and Kai McGrew, fr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Jeremiah Hammond, fr. and Blake Purchase, sr., Cherry Creek