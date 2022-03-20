AURORA | Aurora Central selections as well as those from Arvada, Eagle Ridge Academy, Englewood, Fort Lupton, Skyview, Thornton and Weld Central on the All-Colorado League boys first, second team and honorable mention selections for the 2022 season as selected by league coaches:

2022 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Cai’Reis Curby, jr., Aurora Central

Other selections: Hunter Hill, jr. and Peyton Torres, jr., Eagle Ridge Academy; Josh Jones, sr., Englewood; Bryce Andrews, sr., Fort Lupton

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Jaelan Johnson, sr., Aurora Central

Other selections: David Ngewasi, sr., Arvada; Gunner Johnson (Labbe), sr. and Hunter Johnson (Labbe) sr., Englewood; Cash Croom, sr. and Xavier Moralez, sr., Skyview; Miles Poole, sr., Thornton

HONORABLE MENTION

Other selections: Cody Nelson, sr., Arvada; James Kyren Allen, jr. and Christian Seifert, jr., Eagle Ridge Academy; Kingston Jones, jr. and Rueben Saucedo, sr., Englewood; Maddax Farrer, sr., Fort Lupton; Dominick Sanchez, sr., Skyview; Caleb Gutierrez Paz, jr., Thornton; Abdul Alarape, sr. and Brenden Buzzell, jr., Weld Central