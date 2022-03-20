AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill selections plus those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League boys first and second teams for the 2021-22 basketball season as selected by league coaches:

2021-22 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil, sr. and Jayden Washington, sr., Eaglecrest; Marzouq Abdur-Razaaq, jr., Overland; Anthony Harris Jr., sr., Brayden Maldonado, sr. and Rickey Mitchell, jr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Chase D’Agostino, sr., Arapahoe; Trevon Chambers, jr., Cherry Creek

Player of the Year (most votes): Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil, sr., Eaglecrest. Coach of the Year: Jarris Krapcha, Eaglecrest

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Austin Gibson, sr. and Connor Yslas, sr., Cherokee Trail; Simon Kibbee, jr., Grandview; Victor Harp, sr., Overland

Other selections: Kyle Sweeney, sr., Arapahoe; Carey Booth, jr., Asher Nofziger, sr. and Blake Purchase, jr., Cherry Creek; Jordan Leslie, soph. and Josh Lopez, sr., Mullen