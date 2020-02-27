AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2020 Class 5A boys state basketball tournament, which began on Feb. 26, 2020. Four teams in each region — the top 16 overall seeds — receive byes in the first round and play at home in the second round. Higher seeds are home teams in each round. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2020 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

CHAUNCEY BILLUPS REGION

Second round (Feb. 29)

Game 33: No. 32 Arvada West (11-13) at NO. 1 RANGEVIEW (23-0), 1 p.m.

Game 34: No. 48 Chatfield (7-17) at No. 16 Mountain Vista (16-7), 2 p.m.

Game 35: No. 25 ThunderRidge (14-10) at No. 8 Boulder (19-4), 6 p.m.

Game 36: No. 41 Dakota Ridge (11-13) at No. 9 Columbine (19-4), 1 p.m.

First round (Feb. 26)

Game 2: No. 32 Arvada West 61, No. 33 Highlands Ranch 59

Game 4: No. 48 Chatfield 66, No. 17 Fruita Monument 60

Game 6: 25 ThunderRidge 71, No. 40 Lakewood 23

Game 8: No. 41 Dakota Ridge 51, No. 24 Doherty 49

KENT SMITH REGION

Second round (Feb. 29)

Game 37: NO. 29 REGIS JESUIT (11-13) at No. 4 Cherry Creek (19-4), 2 p.m.

Game 38: No. 20 Legend (15-9) at No. 13 Denver East (20-3), 2 p.m.

Game 39: NO. 37 HINKLEY (15-9) at NO. 5 GRANDVIEW (17-6), 3 p.m.

Game 40: No. 21 Broomfield (16-8) at No. 12 Pine Creek (20-3), 6 p.m.

First round (Feb. 26)

Game 10: NO. 29 REGIS JESUIT 65, No. 36 Monarch 62

Game 12: No. 20 Legend 77, No. 45 Legacy 65

Game 14: NO. 37 HINKLEY 60, No. 28 Mountain Range 40

Game 16: No. 21 Broomfield 74, No. 44 Brighton 36

CHUCK WILLIAMS REGION

Second round (Feb. 29)

Game 41: No. 31 Fountain-Fort Carson (14-10) at No. 2 Fairview (20-3), 2 p.m.

Game 42: No. 18 Windsor (16-8) at NO. 15 VISTA PEAK (19-4), 6 p.m.

Game 43: No. 26 Douglas County (15-9) at No. 7 Chaparral (17-6), 2:30 p.m.

Game 44: No. 23 Fossil Ridge (16-8) at NO. 10 SMOKY HILL (17-6), 1 p.m.

First round (Feb. 26)

Game 18: No. 31 Fountain Fort-Carson 73, NO. 34 AURORA CENTRAL 55

Game 20: No. 18 Windsor 62, No. 47 Palmer 51

Game 22: No. 26 Douglas County 78, No. 39 Rampart 57

Game 24: No. 23 Fossil Ridge 77, No. 42 Heritage 60

LARRY FARMER REGION

Second round (Feb. 29)

Game 45: No. 30 Arapahoe (13-11) at No. 3 Ralston Valley (20-3), 6 p.m.

Game 46: No. 19 George Washington (16-8) at No. 14 Horizon (17-6)

Game 47: No. 38 Rocky Mountain (13-11) at No. 6 Valor Christian (17-6), noon

Game 48: NO. 22 OVERLAND (12-12) at NO. 11 EAGLECREST (16-7), 3 p.m.

First round (Feb. 26)

Game 26: No. 30 Arapahoe 73, No. 35 Fort Collins 50

Game 28: No. 19 George Washington 64, No. 46 Pomona 51

Game 30: No. 38 Rocky Mountain 68, No. 27 Rock Canyon 64

Game 32: NO. 22 OVERLAND 75, No. 43 Castle View 38

SWEET 16 (MARCH 4)

Second round winners

GREAT 8 (MARCH 7)

Sweet 16 winners at Denver Coliseum

FINAL FOUR (MARCH 13)

Great 8 winners at Denver Coliseum

CHAMPIONSHIP (MARCH 14)

Semifinal winners at Denver Coliseum