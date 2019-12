LAS VEGAS | Scoreboard and schedule for the Select Championship bracket of the 2019 Tarkanian Classic basketball tournament scheduled for Dec. 19-21, 2019, at Bishop Gorman (BG), Coronado (COR), Desert Oasis (DO) and Faith Lutheran (Faith) high schools. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2019 TARKANIAN CLASSIC SELECT CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

First round (Dec. 19)

Upper bracket

Game 1: Canby (Oregon) vs. Desert Oasis (Nevada), 6:20 p.m. (DO1)

Game 2: Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. John Muir (Calif.), 7:40 p.m. (DO2)

Game 3: Arcadia (Calif.) vs. Chaparral (Colorado), 9 p.m. (DO1)



Game 4: Yale (Canada) vs. Grant (Oregon), 6:20 p.m. (DO2)

Lower bracket

Game 5: Dominguez (Calif.) vs. Pinnacle (Arizona), 5 p.m. (DO2)

Game 6: Cleveland Heights (Ohio) vs. Silverado (Nevada), 3:40 p.m. (DO2)

Game 7: Leuzinger (Calif.) vs. Rex Putnam (Oregon), 7:40 p.m. (DO2)

Game 8: RANGEVIEW vs. CI Gibson (Bahamas), 9 p.m. (DO1)

Consolation bracket (Dec. 20)

Game 9: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m. (DO2)

Game 11: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2:20 p.m. (DO2)

Game 13: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 1:20 p.m. (Faith 2)

Game 15: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon (Faith 2)

Championship bracket (Dec. 19)

Game 10: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m. (DO1)

Game 12: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:20 p.m. (DO1)

Game 14: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1:20 p.m. (Faith 1)

Game 16: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, noon (Faith 1)

Consolation bracket (Dec. 20)

Game 17: Game 9 loser vs. Game 11 loser, 7:40 p.m. (COR2)

Game 18: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7:40 p.m. (DO2)

Game 19: Game 13 loser vs. Game 15 loser, 9 p.m. (COR2)

Game 20: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 9 p.m. (DO2)

Game 21: Game 10 loser vs. Game 12 loser, 7:40 p.m. (DO1)

Game 23: Game 14 loser vs. Game 16 loser, 9 p.m. (DO1)

Championship bracket (Dec. 20)

Game 22: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:10 p.m. (BG1)

Game 24: Game 14 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 8:30 p.m. (BG1)

Placing games (Dec. 21)

Game 25 (15th place): Game 17 loser vs. Game 19 loser, 10:40 a.m. (DO2)

Game 26 (13th place): Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, noon (DO2)

Game 27 (11th place): Game 18 loser vs. Game 20 loser, 1:20 p.m. (DO2)

Game 28 (9th place): Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 loser, noon (DO1)

Game 29 (7th place): Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 1:20 p.m. (DO1)

Game 30 (5th place): Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 2:40 p.m. (DO1)

Game 31 (3rd place): Game 22 loser vs. Game 24 loser, 6:40 p.m. (BG2)

Game 32 (Championship): Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 6:40 p.m. (BG2)