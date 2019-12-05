ARVADA| Scoreboard and schedule for the 2019 Ralston Valley Roundup boys basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 17-20, 2019, at Ralston Valley High School. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2019 RALSTON VALLEY ROUNDUP BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY, DEC. 17



Upper bracket



First round: Prairie View vs. Pomona, 3:30 p.m.



First round: Rampart vs. Legacy, 8 p.m.

Lower bracket

First round: Standley Lake vs. Ralston Valley, 6:30 p.m.

First round: Mountain Range vs. AURORA CENTRAL, 5 p.m.



THURSDAY, DEC. 19



Championship semifinals: Prairie View/Pomona winner vs. Rampart/Legacy winner, 8 p.m.



Championship semifinals: Standley Lake/Ralston Valley winner vs. Mountain Range/AURORA CENTRAL winner, 6:30 p.m.



Consolation semifinals: Prairie View/Pomona winner vs. Rampart/Legacy winner, 5 p.m.

Consolation semifinals: Standley Lake/Ralston Valley loser vs. Mountain Range/AURORA CENTRAL loser, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 20



Placing games



Seventh-place: Consolation semifinal losers, 3:30 p.m.

Fifth-place: Consolation semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Third-place: Championship semifinal losers, 6:30 p.m.

Championship: Championship semifinal winners, 8 p.m.