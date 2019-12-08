HIGHLANDS RANCH | Final results for the 2019 Mountain Vista-Rock Canyon Tip-Off boys basketball tournament played Dec. 4-7, 2019, at Mountain Vista and Rock Canyon high schools. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 MOUNTAIN VISTA/ROCK CANYON BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Final places: 1/2 Ralston Valley/Mountain Vista, 3. Chatfield, 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL, 5. Rock Canyon, 6. Rocky Mountain, 7. Rampart, 8. Liberty

SATURDAY, DEC. 7

Placing games



Championship: Ralston Valley vs. Mountain Vista (postponed)

Third-place: Chatfield 56, CHEROKEE TRAIL 54



Fifth-place: Rock Canyon 53, Rocky Mountain 33

Seventh-place: Rampart 84, Liberty 66

FRIDAY, DEC. 6



Championship semifinals: Ralston Valley 71, Chatfield 59



Championship semifinals: Mountain Vista 66, CHEROKEE TRAIL 62



Consolation semifinals: Rock Canyon 70, Liberty 37



Consolation semifinals: Rocky Mountain 69, Rampart 58



WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4

Upper bracket



Ralston Valley 72, Liberty 59

Chatfield 65, Rock Canyon 63

Lower bracket

CHEROKEE TRAIL 61, Rocky Mountain 56

Mountain Vista 86, Rampart 63