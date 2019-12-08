HIGHLANDS RANCH | Final results for the 2019 Mountain Vista-Rock Canyon Tip-Off boys basketball tournament played Dec. 4-7, 2019, at Mountain Vista and Rock Canyon high schools. Aurora team bold and uppercased:
2019 MOUNTAIN VISTA/ROCK CANYON BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Final places: 1/2 Ralston Valley/Mountain Vista, 3. Chatfield, 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL, 5. Rock Canyon, 6. Rocky Mountain, 7. Rampart, 8. Liberty
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
Placing games
Championship: Ralston Valley vs. Mountain Vista (postponed)
Third-place: Chatfield 56, CHEROKEE TRAIL 54
Fifth-place: Rock Canyon 53, Rocky Mountain 33
Seventh-place: Rampart 84, Liberty 66
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
Championship semifinals: Ralston Valley 71, Chatfield 59
Championship semifinals: Mountain Vista 66, CHEROKEE TRAIL 62
Consolation semifinals: Rock Canyon 70, Liberty 37
Consolation semifinals: Rocky Mountain 69, Rampart 58
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4
Upper bracket
Ralston Valley 72, Liberty 59
Chatfield 65, Rock Canyon 63
Lower bracket
CHEROKEE TRAIL 61, Rocky Mountain 56
Mountain Vista 86, Rampart 63