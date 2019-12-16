ARVADA| Scoreboard and schedule for the 2019 Cherry Creek Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 19-21, 2019, at Cherry Creek High School. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2019 CHERRY CREEK HOLIDAY CLASSIC BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY, DEC. 19



Upper bracket



First round: Vista Ridge vs. Cherry Creek, 7:30 p.m.



First round: Lincoln vs. Legend, 6 p.m.

Lower bracket

First round: Fairview vs. CHEROKEE TRAIL, 4:30 p.m.

First round: Thomas Jefferson vs. Mountain Vista, 3 p.m.



FRIDAY, DEC. 20



Championship semifinals: Vista Ridge/Cherry Creek winner vs. Lincoln/Legend winner, 7:30 p.m.



Championship semifinals: Fairview/CHEROKEE TRAIL winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/Mountain Vista winner, 6 p.m.



Consolation semifinals: Vista Ridge/Cherry Creek loser vs. Lincoln/Legend loser, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinals: Fairview/CHEROKEE TRAIL loser vs. Thomas Jefferson/Mountain Vista loser, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 21



Placing games



Seventh-place: Consolation semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place: Consolation semifinal winners, 11:30 a.m.

Third-place: Championship semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

Championship: Championship semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.