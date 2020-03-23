AURORA | The following is a look at the players from Aurora teams (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and others who were voted to all-conference first and second teams and honorable mention in the East Metro Athletic Conference teams for their play during the 2019-20 boys basketball season:

2019-20 ALL-EMAC BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Messiah Ford, sr., Aurora Central; Antwuan Smith, jr., Gateway; Tjai Jackson, sr. and Jeremiah Warren, jr., Hinkley; Obi Agbim, sr., Cade Palmer, jr., Christian Speller, sr. and Christopher Speller, sr., Rangeview; AJ Lacabe, sr. and Sayo Owolabi, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Blake Ferguson, Brighton; Domonic Marrujo, Prairie View; Seneca Brewer, Westminster

Player of the Year: Obi Agbim, Rangeview. Coach(es) of the Year: Wondame Davis, Hinkley and Shawn Palmer, Rangeview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Tray Willard, jr., Aurora Central; Maliq Alford, sr., Erick Covington, jr. and DJ Wilson, sr., Gateway; Jeremiah Taylor, sr., Hinkley; Jaylen Carrizales, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Colin Morton, Northglenn; Xavier Torres, Prairie View; Mateo Salais, Thornton

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Laquan Bowie and Arkeveis Smith, Aurora Central; Xavion Davison, sr., Hinkley; Teon Thomas, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Emanuel Negrete, Adams City; Evan Davis, Nate McNurlin and Shann Pratt, Brighton; Rashawn Salinas John and Andrew Thiesen, Prairie View; Anthony Sandoval and JR Williams, Thornton; Jesse Carrillo, Andrew Guzman and Orlando Morgan, Westminster