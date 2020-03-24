AURORA | Selections from Regis Jesuit and others from Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge on the All-Continental League first and second teams for the 2019-20 boys basketball season:

2019-20 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Other selections: Jeremiah Coleman, soph. and Kobe Sanders, sr., Chaparral; Jaeton Hackley, soph., Douglas County; Ryker Cisarik, sr. and Tristan Hurdle, sr., Highlands Ranch; Tanner Lamb, jr., Legend; Ben Bowen, jr. and Reece Kelly, sr., Mountain Vista; Jalen Ashley, sr., Rock Canyon; Nolan Marold, jr., ThunderRidge

Player(s) of the Year: Reece Kelly, Mountain Vista and Kobe Sanders, Chaparral. Coach of the Year: Nate Rohnert, Chaparral

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Ty Bergman, jr., Alonzo Paul, jr. and Michael Wolf, jr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: David McKean, sr., Castle View; Tim Broom, sr. and Cooper McBride, jr., Douglas County; Cal Wing, sr., Heritage; Sean Evans, jr. and Cam Le Van, sr., Legend; Rhys Pulling, sr., Mountain Vista; Gabe McDevitt, sr., Ponderosa; Nick Fallin, jr., Rock Canyon