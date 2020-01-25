AURORA | With a glance up and a quiet dedication to his late grandmother, Anthony Latham stepped up and put an end to some Centennial League madness Friday night.

The Smoky Hill junior guard dedicated his two free throw attempts with 4.2 seconds left in overtime in a two-point game to the memory of his grandmother, Grace, then knocked them both down to seal a wild 82-78 victory over Eaglecrest.

With an often hysterical crowd on both sides hanging on every play, the Buffaloes couldn’t finish off the Raptors in regulation — despite holding an 11-point advantage with just 2 minutes, 15 seconds, remaining — but senior Quinten Rock willed his team victory with 12 of his game-high 32 points in the extra period.

Junior Jalen Weaver added 27 points for coach Anthony Hardin’s Smoky Hill team, which moved to 13-2 overall and into a three-way tie atop the Centennial League standings along with Grandview and Cherry Creek after the Wolves’ overtime win over the Bruins.

Senior Zion Ruckard scored 17 points — 12 in the fourth quarter and overtime — junior Adrian Price and senior Ethan Ranzenberger added 14 and junior Skylar Wilson 13 for coach Jarris Krapcha’s Eaglecrest team (11-4, 3-3), which dropped its third game in a row after an 11-1 start.

Smoky Hill visits Eaglecrest Feb. 19.

SMOKY HILL 82, EAGLECREST 78

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 17 13 13 18 13 — 78

Smoky Hill 9 22 20 14 17 — 82

EAGLECREST (78)

Ty Robinson 1 4-4 7, Donovan Stilson 0 3-4 3, Zion Ruckard 6 2-5 17, Adrian Price 6 2-7 14, Skylar Wilson 4 3-3 13, Ethan Ranzenberger 3 6-7 14, Seyi Oladipo 1 0-0 2, Marvin Ealey 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 20-30 78

SMOKY HILL (82)

Anthony Latham 0 6-6 6, Quinten Rock 9 9-9 32, Jalen Weaver 9 4-8 27, DeAngelo Horn 4 0-0 8, Anthony Harris Jr. 4 0-0 8, Dasani Darnell 0 1-2 1, Jordan Whitaker 0 0-2 0. Totals 20-27 82.

3-point field goals — Eaglecest L)

Smoky Hill (10): Quinten Rock 5, Jalen Weaver 5. Eaglecrest ( ): Zion Ruckard 3, Ethan Ranzenberger 2, Skylar Wilson 2, Ty Robinson